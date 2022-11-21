Evangel football player Parker Fulghum is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 7-13)

By Buck Ringgold

Parker Fulghum made more than his fair share of receptions in Evangel Christian Academy's postseason opener.

Fulghum, a junior receiver, caught nine passes for 162 yards and three TDs in the Eagles' 60-0 playoff win against Istrouma on Nov. 11 in the opening round of the Division II select playoffs.

What made his performance even more memorable was that the passes he caught were thrown by his brother, Eagles' quarterback Peyton Fulghum.

For his efforts, Parker Fulghum was voted the SBLive Louisiana Athlete of the Week covering Nov. 7-13.