ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Evangel football player Parker Fulghum is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 7-13)

By Buck Ringgold
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqGOP_0jIpsLMA00

By Buck Ringgold

Parker Fulghum made more than his fair share of receptions in Evangel Christian Academy's postseason opener.

Fulghum, a junior receiver, caught nine passes for 162 yards and three TDs in the Eagles' 60-0 playoff win against Istrouma on Nov. 11 in the opening round of the Division II select playoffs.

What made his performance even more memorable was that the passes he caught were thrown by his brother, Eagles' quarterback Peyton Fulghum.

For his efforts, Parker Fulghum was voted the SBLive Louisiana Athlete of the Week covering Nov. 7-13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Montgomery, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Andalusia High School football team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on November 25, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MONTGOMERY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs get rematch with Knights in semi-final

After a thrilling quarterfinal win, Andalusia (12-1) turns attention to a rematch against region champion Montgomery Catholic (13-0) at Cramton Bowl in the 4A semi-finals Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. The two teams meet for the fourth time and their second game this season. The Bulldogs hold a 2-1...
ANDALUSIA, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Saban’s thoughts on the Iron Bowl, injury updates

Iron Bowl week has reached Wednesday evening so it’s time for Nick Saban’s weekly post-practice news conference. Here are the takeaways from his time at the podium. -- “Don’t you guys have any other place to go?” Saban said as he walked into the room and saw the writers who were still in town.
MONTGOMERY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

Pike Road turns up the pressure, beats MA in tournament finals

Fresh off a win over Autaugaville in the tournament semifinals, Montgomery Academy was anxious to take another step with its young basketball team and for a half, the Eagles were up to the task of defending Class 6A Pike Road. The second half was another story as the Patriots forced...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy