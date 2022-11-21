Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
No. 13 Notre Dame ready to challenge Williams, No. 5 Trojans
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s defense has passed three tests against the nation’s top quarterbacks. A fourth looms Saturday when the 13th-ranked Fighting Irish visit No. 5 Southern California. Two of college football’s traditional powers have been steadily ascending the rankings, with Notre Dame winning...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon won’t play Sunday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday’s game at Tennessee due to a concussion. Coach Zac Taylor confirmed
Von Miller didn't tear ACL; injury still being evaluated, sources say
Doctors are still determining how much time Bills pass-rusher Von Miller will miss, but for now, he is considered out indefinitely, sources told ESPN.
