Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
COVID-19 CLAIMS 37 MORE LIVES, 2,586 NEW CASES IN OREGON
COVID-19 has claimed 37 more lives, with 3,586 new cases of the virus in Oregon in the week ending on Wednesday. An update from the Oregon Health Authority said 311 people statewide are hospitalized related to the virus, with 45 of those in intensive care unit beds. The new cases include:
kqennewsradio.com
INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN DECEMBER
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said approximately 426,000 SNAP households will get approximately $70 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. The federal government has approved...
kqennewsradio.com
BUSY WEEKEND ALMOST HERE, ODOT ASKING FOR HELP FROM DRIVERS
With a busy holiday weekend almost here, staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation is asking for help from drivers. A release said due to a number of vacant positions, drivers should expect less snow plowing. ODOT said similar levels of service will continue in the years to come, unless there are changes to long-term funding, as the agency anticipates having fewer staff available. Tips for safe winter travel include:
Comments / 0