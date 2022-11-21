ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON

Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Voters May Have to Cast Another Ballot for City Attorney

Chula Vista voters may soon have to cast another ballot in the race for City Attorney. The leading vote-getter so far died in September and would have to be replaced. As of Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Simon Silva leads Republican Dan Smith by fewer than 700 votes even though Silva died in September after a second battle with cancer. The San Diego County Registrar of Voters website said there are still 11,000 ballots countywide still to be counted before the November election is certified on Dec. 8.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Escondido considers adjustments to special tax district

ESCONDIDO — The city is considering changing a special tax district applied to new residential developments to direct its funds to more specific municipal services, such as public safety. The Escondido City Council gave staff direction to review the city’s Community Facilities District, a special tax district (or Mello-Roos)...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Lyndes wins closely contested District 3 race

ENCINITAS — Councilwoman Joy Lyndes will continue to serve as the District 3 representative on the Encinitas City Council after defeating challenger Julie Thunder by 180 votes. With 100% of district precincts reporting on Nov. 18, Lyndes won 3,615 votes, or 51.28% of the electorate, while Thunder had 3,435...
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego Business Journal

$85M City Heights Project Delivers Affordable Housing

What was for decades was part of the City Heights site of a Ford car dealership has become home to low income families and elderly renters in a combined project that its developers hope will become a model for others throughout San Diego. “The need is great, demand is high,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services

ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services. The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023. As per the city’s...
ESCONDIDO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Three elections still undecided

As the week draws to an end, three races of interest to the West Orange County area remain undecided. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Amy Pham West had a three-vote lead over John Gentile in the contest for the District 1 seat on the Westminster City Council. According to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas gear up for Small Business Saturday

REGION — The retail season is expected to take a hit this holiday season as inflation, and potential recession concerns loom over shoppers nationwide. However, the annual Small Business Saturday event in Carlsbad Village is expected to boom, according to Christine Davis, executive director of the Carlsbad Village Association. Since the pandemic, Davis said consumer behavior has largely shifted to favor local and small businesses.
CARLSBAD, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

draining Loveland Reservoir

Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy