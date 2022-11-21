Chula Vista voters may soon have to cast another ballot in the race for City Attorney. The leading vote-getter so far died in September and would have to be replaced. As of Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Simon Silva leads Republican Dan Smith by fewer than 700 votes even though Silva died in September after a second battle with cancer. The San Diego County Registrar of Voters website said there are still 11,000 ballots countywide still to be counted before the November election is certified on Dec. 8.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO