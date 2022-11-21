Read full article on original website
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON
Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Voters May Have to Cast Another Ballot for City Attorney
Chula Vista voters may soon have to cast another ballot in the race for City Attorney. The leading vote-getter so far died in September and would have to be replaced. As of Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Simon Silva leads Republican Dan Smith by fewer than 700 votes even though Silva died in September after a second battle with cancer. The San Diego County Registrar of Voters website said there are still 11,000 ballots countywide still to be counted before the November election is certified on Dec. 8.
Coast News
Escondido considers adjustments to special tax district
ESCONDIDO — The city is considering changing a special tax district applied to new residential developments to direct its funds to more specific municipal services, such as public safety. The Escondido City Council gave staff direction to review the city’s Community Facilities District, a special tax district (or Mello-Roos)...
Coast News
Lyndes wins closely contested District 3 race
ENCINITAS — Councilwoman Joy Lyndes will continue to serve as the District 3 representative on the Encinitas City Council after defeating challenger Julie Thunder by 180 votes. With 100% of district precincts reporting on Nov. 18, Lyndes won 3,615 votes, or 51.28% of the electorate, while Thunder had 3,435...
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from rent relief program’s end
SAN DIEGO — Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s...
San Diego Business Journal
$85M City Heights Project Delivers Affordable Housing
What was for decades was part of the City Heights site of a Ford car dealership has become home to low income families and elderly renters in a combined project that its developers hope will become a model for others throughout San Diego. “The need is great, demand is high,”...
Coast News
Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services
ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services. The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023. As per the city’s...
More repaving, fewer patches: San Diego plans crackdown on road trenching
The proposal would sharply increase fees paid by utility companies and would require faster and more comprehensive fixes to city streets.
Coast News
Meet San Marcos Chamber member Brian Rott, president and CEO of Cart Mart
Cart Mart is a nationwide dealer of golf cars, utility and low speed vehicles that has been in business since 1959 and has called San Marcos homes since 1971. They offer a full array of services such as rentals, parts, accessories, and repairs. Cart Mart has been a long-time member...
orangecountytribune.com
Three elections still undecided
As the week draws to an end, three races of interest to the West Orange County area remain undecided. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Amy Pham West had a three-vote lead over John Gentile in the contest for the District 1 seat on the Westminster City Council. According to...
KPBS
Interfaith to expand recuperative care and family shelter for homeless in Escondido
A trip to the hospital for someone experiencing homelessness may get them off the street long enough to be treated. But when discharge time comes, homeless people often end up back on the streets. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne tells us a solution to that problem is on the way in Escondido.
Question of demolishing La Jolla blufftop house brings claims of 'misrepresentation' and 'misunderstanding'
The California Coastal Commission disagrees with how the applicant to remove La Casa de los Amigos in Lower Hermosa characterized the commission's position to La Jolla's DPR Committee.
San Diego Housing Commission has millions left this fiscal year to help first time homebuyers
SAN DIEGO — With high home prices, and rising interest rates, it may seem impossible to buy a home in San Diego. But, the San Diego Housing Commission says it has millions of dollars in federal, state and local funding to help new home buyers with down payments, and they want more people to take advantage of it.
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
thepalmspringspost.com
Carne asada crackdown? City looks to regulate pop-up food stands setting up on sidewalks, street corners
Acting on concerns expressed by some in the business community, the Palm Springs City Council will consider moves to begin regulating street food vendors at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28. A revised food truck ordinance could follow. At issue: Deputy City Manager Flinn Fagg said Tuesday the...
kusi.com
San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly remove woman from Board of Supervisors public hearing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly removed a woman who was wanting to speak. The video shows the Sheriff dragging the woman on the ground with her arm, before aggressively putting her in handcuffs.
Coast News
Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas gear up for Small Business Saturday
REGION — The retail season is expected to take a hit this holiday season as inflation, and potential recession concerns loom over shoppers nationwide. However, the annual Small Business Saturday event in Carlsbad Village is expected to boom, according to Christine Davis, executive director of the Carlsbad Village Association. Since the pandemic, Davis said consumer behavior has largely shifted to favor local and small businesses.
eastcountymagazine.org
draining Loveland Reservoir
Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
Fire risk puts firefighters on standby
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small speaks to firefighters about how they're preparing for potential wildfires as Santa Ana winds batter San Diego county.
