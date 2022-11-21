Read full article on original website
Kentucky Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Son Arrested In Ohio
A man who currently stands accused of kidnapping his own son from Martin County and then transporting him to Columbus, Ohio, was recently returned to Kentucky. 25-year-old Johnny Kirk was charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and second-degree assault. Kirk is said to have taken his 1-year-old son on...
Man from Pike County Wins $176,000 Jackpot on $2 Online Game
A man from Pike County won a lottery jackpot of $176,000 last Thursday, after betting only $2. The jackpot winner, Barry Jewel of Pinsonfork, won the jackpot after trying the Bank Buster Jackpot online through Kentucky Lottery. After taxes, Jewell took home $125,000. Jewell, and his wife Paige, have said...
Two Men Arrested in Letcher County for Breaking into Home, House was Flooded in July
Two men were arrested Monday in Letcher County after they were caught on a security camera breaking into a home. Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, in a statement released on their Facebook page, said the home was on Charlie White Lane and was flooded in July. Both men are facing...
Two Arrested Following Alleged Burglary In Letcher County
An update from the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office:. Deputy Seth Whitaker arrested two male subjects today and charged them with:. We received a call that a house that had been flooded on Charlie White Lane had been broken into during the night. The homeowners had video from their security system.
