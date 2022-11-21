Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Barbara (McNeel) Stoneman
MADISON- On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, one of the kindest, sweetest, most loving persons moved on. If you knew her, you loved her because she loved you first. We are blessed to have had her so long, but a big part of us wanted more. So, we are left trying to live up to the example she set. Some lucky soul is going to get the best guardian angel ever.
Channel 3000
Wayne Moungey
COLUMBUS—Wayne W. Moungey, age 85, died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 16, 1937 in Sun Prairie to John and Alma (Paske) Moungey. He served in the U. S. Army from 1957-1959 then joined the Army Reserves. Wayne was married to Barbara Fischer on September 23, 1961 in Waterloo. He was employed at Payne & Dolan Paving as an equipment operator and asphalt plant foreman from 1959-2000. He later worked for Tri-County Paving part time as a plant operator for 3 summers during his retirement. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 for 62 years. Wayne was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus WI. Wayne’s faith in God was the guiding principle in his life. He lived his life as a reflection of God’s love for him.
Channel 3000
Regine M. Kohl
Madison- Regine M. (Heckford) Kohl, age 83, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 20, 1939, to Joseph and Anneliese (Sarge) Catalino in Tempelhof Germany. Regine married John Kohl on February 4, 1961, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison.
Channel 3000
Margaret (Fandel) Ferry
Margaret (Fandel) Ferry, age 85, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. She was born in the small town of Ladysmith in northern Wisconsin on Dec. 27, 1936. The third of 13 children born to Richard and Mildred Fandel, Margaret and her family moved to a farm north of Ladysmith in 1941 where she spent her childhood. She graduated from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic High School in 1954. After working at a job in Milwaukee, she felt God calling her to a life of ministry, so she returned to Ladysmith in 1955 and entered the Order of Servants of Mary (OSM). Becoming known as Sister Mary James OSM she made her vows in 1957. As a nun, she ministered as a teacher, a parish organist, and a piano teacher in towns in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Channel 3000
Robert W. “Bob” Salvisberg
BROOKLYN – Robert W. “Bob” Salvisberg, age 91, of Brooklyn, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS...
Channel 3000
Lamont E. “Matt” Mathews
Sun Prairie – Lamont E. “Matt” Mathews passed into his eternal rest on Monday, November 21, 2022, at UW Hospital, Madison with family by his side. Matt was born to Eleanor and William “Bill” Mathews on July 9, 1943, in West Allis, WI. Matt graduated high school and served in the Airforce where he learned to be a mechanic. He worked for many years servicing refrigeration units for Thermo-King and Carrier.
Channel 3000
Betty I. Mueller
JANESVILLE – Betty Irene Mueller, 93, of Janesville, passed away on November 18, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born on May 22, 1929, to Paul and Lucille Arndt in Detroit Michigan. Betty married Reinhart Mueller on January 3, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in North Prairie, Wisconsin. They lived in Fort Atkinson until 1990 and then moved to Packwaukee, Wisconsin. After Reinhart’s passing, Betty moved to Janesville in 1997. In 2008, Betty moved to Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI.
Channel 3000
Jeannette Faultersack Woods
Jeannette Faultersack Woods, 71, of Fort Atkinson, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. Jeannette was born to Norman and Mary Morrison Faultersack on March 17, 1951 in Watertown, WI. She attended Fort Atkinson public schools Caswell, Rockwell, Emery and Luther, graduating from...
Channel 3000
Sarah C. Veal
Sarah C. Veal, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital following a short battle with cancer. She was born on April 1, 1943, in Knoxville, Tenn., the daughter of John and Marion (Woolrich) Veal. Sarah graduated from Oregon High School in 1961. She worked as a Quad-Axle Truck Driver for Keleny Topsoil retiring in 2008.
Channel 3000
Erma Irene Kaster
Erma Irene Kaster, age 93, of Monroe, formerly of Browntown, joined our Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. Erma was born on February 19, 1929 in Monroe, the daughter of Leo and Elsie (Tauffman) Tornow. She graduated from South Wayne High School in 1946 and attended Green County Normal School. She taught rural school for two years before her marriage to Edward J. Kaster on May 28, 1949. Erma and Ed farmed in Cadiz Township, south of Browntown, until retiring and selling the farm to their son, Dean, in 1993. Erma was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, South Wayne, Antique Wheelers Car Club, and always enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre. Her passion was her family and especially loved visits from her grandchildren. She has resided at Graceland Manor for the past four years.
Channel 3000
Daniel R. Breiby
Daniel R. Breiby, age 60, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on March 26, 1962, in Madison, the son of Robert and Audrey (Repplinger) Breiby. Daniel graduated from LaFollette High School in 1980. He married Andrea Gullixson on...
Channel 3000
Russell J. Moely Jr.
Russell James Moely Jr., age 91, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Our House in Baraboo. He was born Dec. 5, 1930, to the late Russell and Ella (Wintermantel) Moely Sr. He attended Prairie du Sac High School; graduating in 1949. Following high school, Russ served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was united in marriage to Virginia H. Kramer on Nov. 2, 1974, at Concordia United Methodist Church in Prairie du Sac; they recently celebrated 48 years together. Russ spent his whole life on the family farm in the Sumpter Township near the Badger Ordinance Plant with the exception of his service in the Army and the last three weeks of his life. Russ enjoyed bowling league at Sauk Lanes and couple’s league with Virginia.
Channel 3000
Linda Lou Bongard
MADISON – Linda Lou Bongard, age 75, reunited with her husband on Monday, November 21, 2022. Linda was born on June 30, 1947, in Madison, WI to Theodore and Marie (Ayers) Midthun. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1965. Linda married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Bongard, and they had three sons. She worked for the State Treasury as a financial specialist. Linda’s favorite time of year was Christmas. She couldn’t wait for Christmas shows to come back on the Hallmark Channel. Linda was very musical, sang in a band and even wrote a song while raising three boys called “Crying is for Babies”. She enjoyed fantasy football, making weekend meals, crocheting, baking, and loved her dogs. Linda put her kids first and always listened and helped out when needed. Her laugh and sense of humor was infectious and would light up a room.
Channel 3000
Barbara T. Kluth
MADISON – Barbara T. Kluth, age 94, passed away, at her home, on Saturday, November 19, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. The former Barbara T. Huemmer was born on January 24, 1928, in Madison WI, and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of Henry G. and Melina C. (Rueth) Huemmer.
Channel 3000
Melvin “Wink” Charles Wincapaw
DeForest – Melvin Charles “Wink” Wincapaw, age 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 13, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1927, the son of Roy and Johanna Wincapaw. He graduated from Beloit High School in 1945 and joined the U.S Navy. After an...
Channel 3000
Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners
“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
Channel 3000
William (“Bump” or “Bill”) Wills
MIDDLETON – William (“Bump” or “Bill”) Wills, age 84, passed away peacefully due to end-stage COPD on Thursday, November 17, 2022. He was at his home in Middleton, WI, with his family by his side. Bill was born in Madison on December 18, 1937. He...
Channel 3000
Whitewater head football coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement
WHITEWATER, Wis. — After fifteen seasons with the Warhawks football program, including the last eight as the team’s head coach, Kevin Bullis has retired. Bullis was named Whitewater’s head coach in 2015 and led the Warhawks to an overall record of 78-13, including 45-4 in the WIAC, 6 trips to the division 3 playoffs, 5 conference championships, and a national runner-up finish in 2019.
Channel 3000
Madison police find blood droplets after shots fired call, though no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found blood droplets and a bloody rag near Williamson Street after multiple people reported hearing a gunshot in the area Tuesday night. Officials said officers responded to the 1300 block of Williamson Street around 10:45 p.m. Despite finding the blood droplets and rag, police...
Channel 3000
Madison PD: Thanksgiving meal delivery results in two arrests on drug, other charges
MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.
Comments / 0