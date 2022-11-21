ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona’s Maui Invitational tournament title

Arizona spent Thanksgiving with family and friends who accompanied the team to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. And there were a few extra items cluttering the dinner table, compliments of the Wildcats winning the tournament and Oumar Ballo being named Most Valuable Player. The wins over Cincinnati, No. 17 San...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football vs. ASU score predictions

The Territorial Cup hasn’t stayed in Tucson since 2016. It almost did in 2018, before Arizona blew a 19-point 4th-quarter lead, and then there was that 2020 result that we just don’t talk about. Is this the year the Arizona Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) break through and reclaim...
TEMPE, AZ
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 11/23/2022

The Creighton Bluejays take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko from last season’s roster, which earned a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and won the Pac-12 title. Mathurin was a full-speed freight train who took the ball hard to the rack, while Koloko dramatically affected games with his defensive length, relentless motor, and reliable rebounding. Those two players are not easy to replace as individuals; as a tandem, their departure caused an even bigger hit for the Wildcats.
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Sports

Arizona vs. Arizona State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

This Friday, the Arizona Wildcats are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.64 points per matchup. Arizona and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Arizona Stadium. Last year, the Wildcats and ASU were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Stout defense, guard play lead Arizona past San Diego State in Maui

Prior to heading to Maui, Tommy Lloyd said Arizona’s defense was “growing” into something that could be pretty good. On Tuesday night, the D hit puberty. The 14th-ranked Wildcats overcame massive foul trouble by playing lockdown defense, holding No. 17 San Diego State to season lows in points and field goal shooting and pulling away late in an 87-70 win in the Maui Invitational semifinals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?

Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Behind the scenes of McKale Center: What they know

The most endearing plays are only as profound as the stage they are set on. This case can be illustrated not only for theatrics, but for collegiate athletics. The University of Arizona’s McKale Memorial Center is notorious for its rich 49-year history of transcendence and merit. However, none of this would be made possible without the foundation for which each fan-favorite contest is prepared and produced: event management.
TUCSON, AZ
Pizza Marketplace

Mountain Mike's Pizza opens 3rd Arizona location

California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in Tucson, marking the brand's third location in Arizona, according to a press release. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Foods LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal. "When we...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
