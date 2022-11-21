Read full article on original website
What we learned from Arizona’s Maui Invitational tournament title
Arizona spent Thanksgiving with family and friends who accompanied the team to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. And there were a few extra items cluttering the dinner table, compliments of the Wildcats winning the tournament and Oumar Ballo being named Most Valuable Player. The wins over Cincinnati, No. 17 San...
Roster size is still a question for Adia Barnes and Arizona women’s basketball
Last season, Adia Barnes tried to juggle a roster of 15 players. It didn’t work for the Arizona Wildcats, so Barnes went with a roster of 12 this year to provide more opportunities for her young players to get on the court. “I’m only having 12 because 15 was...
Arizona football vs. ASU score predictions
The Territorial Cup hasn’t stayed in Tucson since 2016. It almost did in 2018, before Arizona blew a 19-point 4th-quarter lead, and then there was that 2020 result that we just don’t talk about. Is this the year the Arizona Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) break through and reclaim...
What to watch for when Arizona football takes on ASU in the Territorial Cup
It was six years ago this weekend that Arizona was finishing up a horrible season, its worst in five years, when it put it all together and beat ASU 56-35 in a game that saw the Wildcats not need to throw the ball once in the second half. Why does...
College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 11/23/2022
The Creighton Bluejays take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko from last season’s roster, which earned a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and won the Pac-12 title. Mathurin was a full-speed freight train who took the ball hard to the rack, while Koloko dramatically affected games with his defensive length, relentless motor, and reliable rebounding. Those two players are not easy to replace as individuals; as a tandem, their departure caused an even bigger hit for the Wildcats.
Arizona vs. Arizona State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
This Friday, the Arizona Wildcats are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.64 points per matchup. Arizona and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Arizona Stadium. Last year, the Wildcats and ASU were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.
ASU expert previews the Arizona game, makes a Territorial Cup score prediction
ASU (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) has won the last five meetings with Arizona (4-7, 3-5) but this could be the year the Wildcats end the drought. The Sun Devils are in the middle of a rough season, one in which they fired their coach and are facing NCAA recruiting allegations. To...
Stout defense, guard play lead Arizona past San Diego State in Maui
Prior to heading to Maui, Tommy Lloyd said Arizona’s defense was “growing” into something that could be pretty good. On Tuesday night, the D hit puberty. The 14th-ranked Wildcats overcame massive foul trouble by playing lockdown defense, holding No. 17 San Diego State to season lows in points and field goal shooting and pulling away late in an 87-70 win in the Maui Invitational semifinals.
No. 14 Arizona, No. 17 San Diego State meet in Maui test
Maui’s rugged survival test ramps up a notch Tuesday night for No. 14 Arizona and the 17th-ranked San Diego State
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Oumar Ballo said after Arizona’s Maui Invitational win over Creighton
No. 14 Arizona won the Maui Invitational championship Wednesday, topping No. 10 Creighton 81-79. Our recap can be found here. After the game, Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Oumar Ballo spoke to the media. Here’s what they said. Lloyd on his overall takeaway from the win: “Obviously, I’m super...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?
Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - A few days after their biggest win in recent memory - an epic 48-45 win over UCLA - the USC Trojans have turned the page. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took the field early Tuesday to start preparing for Saturday's nationally televised showdown with No. 18 Notre Dame.
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Creighton: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats trying to claim the Maui Invitational title when they face the 10th-ranked Creighton Blue Jays. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Creighton game time, details:. Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Time: 3...
Behind the scenes of McKale Center: What they know
The most endearing plays are only as profound as the stage they are set on. This case can be illustrated not only for theatrics, but for collegiate athletics. The University of Arizona’s McKale Memorial Center is notorious for its rich 49-year history of transcendence and merit. However, none of this would be made possible without the foundation for which each fan-favorite contest is prepared and produced: event management.
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
