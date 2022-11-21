Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
KSLA
Bell stolen off police/fire memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whomever took the bell from the police and fire memorial on the Shreveport riverfront. Investigators believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
k945.com
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
KTBS
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
KSLA
Victim that died from Linwood shooting identified
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his support for runoff candidate Tom Arceneaux. Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Mansfield Road. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. A pedestrian died when he...
KSLA
First responders bond as a work family that gathers between service calls
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s the work family that gathers in between service calls. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers spent Thanksgiving with the crew at Fire Station 20 on Shreveport’s south side. “Our work schedule can be hectic,” Shreveport Fire Department’s Nick Washington said. “But as...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old suspected to be a runaway. Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a...
KSLA
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man died after having been shot Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Shreveport. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper...
KSLA
SPD looking for runaway teen girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl. Police say back on Sept. 20, Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a runaway by her family. She has since been seen near Huntington Avenue and Wyngate Boulevard wearing a pink bonnet.
KTBS
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
KSLA
Shreveport firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze on Healthplex Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a blaze at a hotel construction site the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The incident occurred on Healthplex Drive behind First Care Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the...
KSLA
Man dies, another injured in shooting on Linwood Avenue
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his support for runoff candidate Tom Arceneaux. A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Proposed salary cut for new officials falls through in Columbia Co. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, county residents packed...
k945.com
Two Shreveport Women Arrested for Scamming Elderly Veterans
Investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force have made an arrest in a month’s long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from those who served in our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September and learned that ZarRajah...
KTBS
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
KTBS
Woman charged in $1M identity theft case, prior arrest record; paid cash for lavish home
SHREVEPORT, La. -- One of the women charged in a stunning identity theft case has a rap sheet. But she spent no time in prison, before allegedly committing more theft. And in this case, police say, it adds up to more than a million dollars. Destane Glass and ZarRajah Watkins,...
k945.com
Which Fast Food Joint Put Shreveport In This 1999 TV Commercial
I've had the conversation with a lot of Shreveport residents about the "peak" of Shreveport. Obviously it's not right now, with rampant crime and poverty. It hasn't felt like a "peak" for the city at any point since 2015. But when I ask people to give me a 10 year period of when Shreveport's "peak" was, I commonly hear a timeframe that involves the late 90s and early 2000s.
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
ktalnews.com
Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
KSLA
Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
Comments / 0