Colorado Springs, CO

KSLA

Bell stolen off police/fire memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whomever took the bell from the police and fire memorial on the Shreveport riverfront. Investigators believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
SHREVEPORT, LA
k945.com

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Victim that died from Linwood shooting identified

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his support for runoff candidate Tom Arceneaux. Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Mansfield Road. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. A pedestrian died when he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD looking for runaway teen girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl. Police say back on Sept. 20, Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a runaway by her family. She has since been seen near Huntington Avenue and Wyngate Boulevard wearing a pink bonnet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze on Healthplex Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a blaze at a hotel construction site the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The incident occurred on Healthplex Drive behind First Care Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man dies, another injured in shooting on Linwood Avenue

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his support for runoff candidate Tom Arceneaux. A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Proposed salary cut for new officials falls through in Columbia Co. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, county residents packed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
k945.com

Two Shreveport Women Arrested for Scamming Elderly Veterans

Investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force have made an arrest in a month’s long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from those who served in our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September and learned that ZarRajah...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
k945.com

Which Fast Food Joint Put Shreveport In This 1999 TV Commercial

I've had the conversation with a lot of Shreveport residents about the "peak" of Shreveport. Obviously it's not right now, with rampant crime and poverty. It hasn't felt like a "peak" for the city at any point since 2015. But when I ask people to give me a 10 year period of when Shreveport's "peak" was, I commonly hear a timeframe that involves the late 90s and early 2000s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA

