Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: Butts county adoptable dogs - week of November 24
If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: Butts County adoptable cats - week of November 24
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens that came into the Butts County Animal Shelter prior to adoption. These are just a few of the cats available for adoption.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Finance Department receives second Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting
JACKSON — For the second consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded Butts County the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR). The certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and management.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
No. 13 Auburn struggles to score, gets past Northwestern
In a defensive battle, No. 13 Auburn edged Northwestern 43-42 to win the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night in Cancun, Mexico. With the Wildcats ahead 42-41, the Tigers' Wendell Green Jr. made a steal and Allen Flanigan gave Auburn a 43-42 lead on a layup with 32 seconds to go in the second half.
Comments / 0