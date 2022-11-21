ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County task force arrests convicted felon, takes more guns off the streets

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Law enforcement continues to increase patrols to protect the Spring Hill area of Volusia County.

Last week, a multi-agency task force between the DeLand Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was specifically created to reduce crime in the Spring Hills area.

On Sunday, Volusia County deputies and DeLand police arrested a convicted felon who was carrying an AR-15.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Dominique Mancinone was arrested during a traffic stop after law enforcement found guns and drugs in his vehicle.

Deputies said Mancinone was observed running two stop signs and pulled over near the intersection of East Beresford and South Amelia avenues.

During the stop, a K9 officer walked around the vehicle and the dog alerted to the odor of narcotics.

After searching the vehicle, law enforcement found paraphernalia that tested positive for methamphetamine and oxycodone as well as a fully loaded orange AR-15 .223-caliber rifle and ammunition in the trunk.

Mancinone was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession/use of narcotic paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains held on $51,000 bail.

On Friday, the task force arrested Damarion “Taz” Mims and Elijah “Lala” Bruten in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle on Oct. 29 in DeLand.

Both suspects, 18, are currently being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

“Wherever we can get the longest sentences for these people that are carrying weapons and firing them in our community, then we’re going to utilize that,” DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said last week.

Recently, there have been at least four shootings in the Spring Hill Area, including an unsolved homicide.

©2022 Cox Media Group

