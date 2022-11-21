Poteau football player Dax Collins is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 7-13)

By Buck Ringgold

Dax Collins had a big game on offense, defense and special teams for Poteau in its postseason opener.

In a 48-14 win against Miami in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Nov. 11, Collins - a junior who primarily plays tailback and defensive back - did a little bit of everything in all three phases of the game. He had 142 yards rushing, scoring three touchdowns.

Collins also had an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and had six solo tackles, including a tackle for loss.

For his efforts, Hutcheson was voted the SBLive Oklahoma Athlete of the Week covering Nov. 7-13.