Mountain Democrat
Richard (Jack) Garver
Jack Garver of Cameron Park, Calif. passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2022 at Ponte Palmero in Cameron Park. Jack was born in Convoy Ohio to his parents Edgar and Katherine Garver. He attended both elementary and high school in Convoy, Ohio. On Sept. 9, 1950 Jack married his high...
villagelife.com
Single-story Serrano home offers elegant living
This elegantly modern, single-story estate in El Dorado Hills boasts views of the prestigious Serrano Country Club. Venture through lush, mature landscaping up stamped concrete steps and across the circular driveway into the private front courtyard. Entertain guests in the gorgeous, glass-mosaic tiled living room with a tile-surround fireplace flanked...
Sacramento Observer
TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family
Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Nov. 25
Congratulations to Nate Claflin of Cool, who recently earned a master’s degree in cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. It’s that time of year for togetherness, comfort, celebration and peace. Unfortunately, not every family will experience those feelings as some are faced with uncertainty, loneliness and broken hearts for their children. To help, The Center for Violence-free Relationships has the Adopt-A-Family program and the Holiday Shopping Boutique to help local families. To donate and for more information email [email protected] or call (530) 626-1450.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California judge sentences Sacramento man for tackling referee at youth soccer game
A Placer County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Sacramento man to jail time, probation and anger management courses for knocking a referee to the ground during a youth soccer game last year in Roseville. Vicente Robles Jr., 35, last month pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of battery on...
goldcountrymedia.com
Granite Bay High School's "Ranked, A Musical" getting its own HBO Documentary
“Ranked, A Musical” is getting its very own documentary, “My So-Called High School Rank.” It will premiere Tuesday on HBO and HBO Max. The musical first debuted at Granite Bay High School in 2019. Since then, it has premiered at various other schools across the country. The...
CBS News
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire
A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
Mountain Democrat
Now in business: Grateful Threads
Grateful Threads is a family-owned and operated clothing and home decor consignment store. At Grateful Threads customers find men’s and women’s high-end fashion at affordable prices. Staff also builds and refinishes furniture and they say they love mixing bohemian with farmhouse style. Shopping sustainable is the idea so...
CBS News
Parent who knocked referee to ground at Roseville youth soccer game sentenced to probation, anger management courses
ROSEVILLE — A parent who was caught on video attacking a referee during a youth soccer game in Roseville last year was sentenced to a year of probation, anger management classes and remains banned from attending youth sporting events, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Vincente Robles Jr. 35, was also ordered...
getnews.info
Top Placer County Divorce & Family Law Attorney Moves To A New Location
Placer County divorce and family law attorney Darci McKean is excited to announce that she has moved her practice to a new location in Roseville, CA. The new office will be conveniently located just off Highway i-80 and Douglas Blvd, making it easy for local clients to reach her quickly and easily.
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body
PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
Mountain Democrat
Kudos to EDSO
My husband and I are attending the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy. We are so grateful to the Sheriff’s Office for sharing knowledge of every facet of the department ranging from patrol to K-9 to narcotics to cybersecurity and so much more. We strongly encourage anyone living in El Dorado County to consider taking this course and spending one night a week for 16 weeks to learn how this department is working diligently to protect the citizens of our county.
Mountain Democrat
New forest management handbook for small-parcel landowners the topic at the Amador-El Dorado Forest Forum
JACKSON – Authors Peter Stine, Project Manager, The Climate and Wildfire Institute, and Steve Ostoja, Director of the USDA California Climate Hub will be introducing The Forest Management Handbook for Small-Parcel Landowners at the Nov. 28 meeting of the Amador-El Dorado Forest Forum. This handbook was published in December of 2021 and printed copies will be available at the meeting.
goldcountrymedia.com
2 arrested following burglary at Auburn Valley Golf Club
Two individuals were arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of burglary in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded at 7:45 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at the Auburn Valley Golf Club. The Sheriff’s Office reported a white pickup sped past the deputy while he was en route, which prompted a traffic stop.
KCRA.com
Cosumnes River College put on lockdown after threat against campus
Cosumnes River College in Sacramento was put on lockdown for a period on Monday after a person threatened violence against the campus, the Los Rios Community College District said. Officials said the student made that threat in person but did not specify what the threat entailed or who the threat...
riolindamessenger.com
Grant Pacers to play for Section Title at Hughes Stadium
The 9-2 Grant Pacers will meet the 10-2 Christian Brothers Falcons this Friday at Hughes Stadium to decide the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 title. Two legendary football programs will face each other this Friday to decide the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 title. The 9-2 Grant Pacers will meet the 10-2 Christian Brothers Falcons on Friday, November 25th at Hughes Stadium. The game time is 1pm.
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
Fox40
Man arrested in Humboldt County for alleged Sacramento homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Humboldt County on Tuesday for an alleged homicide that occurred in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that on Oct. 10, officers located a man who had serious injuries after being shot in the 100 block of...
La Popular now open in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico. "If they're looking for...
rosevilletoday.com
Former Roseville business owner sentenced to lengthy prison sentence for fraud scheme
Roseville, Calif. – On Nov. 21, 2022, the Honorable St. Evans sentenced Robert Barnack, age 67, to eight years and eight months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for his $2 million embezzlement scheme. Barnack served as the investment advisor for a local small, family-owned agriculture business,...
