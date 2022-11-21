ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Mountain Democrat

Richard (Jack) Garver

Jack Garver of Cameron Park, Calif. passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2022 at Ponte Palmero in Cameron Park. Jack was born in Convoy Ohio to his parents Edgar and Katherine Garver. He attended both elementary and high school in Convoy, Ohio. On Sept. 9, 1950 Jack married his high...
CAMERON PARK, CA
villagelife.com

Single-story Serrano home offers elegant living

This elegantly modern, single-story estate in El Dorado Hills boasts views of the prestigious Serrano Country Club. Venture through lush, mature landscaping up stamped concrete steps and across the circular driveway into the private front courtyard. Entertain guests in the gorgeous, glass-mosaic tiled living room with a tile-surround fireplace flanked...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Sacramento Observer

TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family

Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: Nov. 25

Congratulations to Nate Claflin of Cool, who recently earned a master’s degree in cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. It’s that time of year for togetherness, comfort, celebration and peace. Unfortunately, not every family will experience those feelings as some are faced with uncertainty, loneliness and broken hearts for their children. To help, The Center for Violence-free Relationships has the Adopt-A-Family program and the Holiday Shopping Boutique to help local families. To donate and for more information email [email protected] or call (530) 626-1450.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS News

Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire

A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Now in business: Grateful Threads

Grateful Threads is a family-owned and operated clothing and home decor consignment store. At Grateful Threads customers find men’s and women’s high-end fashion at affordable prices. Staff also builds and refinishes furniture and they say they love mixing bohemian with farmhouse style. Shopping sustainable is the idea so...
PLACERVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body

PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Kudos to EDSO

My husband and I are attending the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy. We are so grateful to the Sheriff’s Office for sharing knowledge of every facet of the department ranging from patrol to K-9 to narcotics to cybersecurity and so much more. We strongly encourage anyone living in El Dorado County to consider taking this course and spending one night a week for 16 weeks to learn how this department is working diligently to protect the citizens of our county.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

New forest management handbook for small-parcel landowners the topic at the Amador-El Dorado Forest Forum

JACKSON – Authors Peter Stine, Project Manager, The Climate and Wildfire Institute, and Steve Ostoja, Director of the USDA California Climate Hub will be introducing The Forest Management Handbook for Small-Parcel Landowners at the Nov. 28 meeting of the Amador-El Dorado Forest Forum. This handbook was published in December of 2021 and printed copies will be available at the meeting.
JACKSON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

2 arrested following burglary at Auburn Valley Golf Club

Two individuals were arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of burglary in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded at 7:45 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at the Auburn Valley Golf Club. The Sheriff’s Office reported a white pickup sped past the deputy while he was en route, which prompted a traffic stop.
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Cosumnes River College put on lockdown after threat against campus

Cosumnes River College in Sacramento was put on lockdown for a period on Monday after a person threatened violence against the campus, the Los Rios Community College District said. Officials said the student made that threat in person but did not specify what the threat entailed or who the threat...
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Grant Pacers to play for Section Title at Hughes Stadium

The 9-2 Grant Pacers will meet the 10-2 Christian Brothers Falcons this Friday at Hughes Stadium to decide the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 title. Two legendary football programs will face each other this Friday to decide the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 title. The 9-2 Grant Pacers will meet the 10-2 Christian Brothers Falcons on Friday, November 25th at Hughes Stadium. The game time is 1pm.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Man arrested in Humboldt County for alleged Sacramento homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Humboldt County on Tuesday for an alleged homicide that occurred in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that on Oct. 10, officers located a man who had serious injuries after being shot in the 100 block of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

La Popular now open in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico. "If they're looking for...
ROSEVILLE, CA

