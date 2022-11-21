ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 ON YOUR SIDE

30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot sets new record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall favorite returned with runners and walkers taking to the streets for the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. The annual event is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It was the perfect opportunity to start the Thanksgiving holiday fun and healthy before indulging in all the delicious...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Experience Winter Wonderland at Gilmore Car Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something festive to do with the family this weekend or anytime during the holiday season, we’ve got the perfect place! Winter Wonderland is back for its second year at the Gilmore Car Museum, with an expanded drive-through and walk-through nighttime holiday lights experience on the museum’s beautiful 90-acre campus.
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Employers work to bring talent back to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During one of the biggest bar nights of the year, why not spend the first few hours of it networking?. "That's why we do it on the night before Thanksgiving," said Rachel Gray, Executive Director of Hello West Michigan. "People are already coming to us. They're coming home to see their families if they still have ties here."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
