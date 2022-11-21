Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot sets new record
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall favorite returned with runners and walkers taking to the streets for the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. The annual event is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It was the perfect opportunity to start the Thanksgiving holiday fun and healthy before indulging in all the delicious...
Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
Free Thanksgiving meal available in downtown Grand Rapids at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Mel Trotter Ministries’ free, annual Thanksgiving meal is again an option for people looking to fellowship over a hearty traditional meal this holiday. The Thanksgiving Community Meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, in the ballroom of the DeVos Place Convention Center, 303 Monroe Ave. NW.
Mel Trotter Thanksgiving meal serves hundreds
Hundreds gathered at DeVos Place Thursday as Mel Trotter Ministries hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal.
MLive.com
‘Holidays in the City’ highlights seasonal activities in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - Celebrate the holidays and help close out the year with events happening every week through Dec. 31 in downtown Muskegon. The activities over the holidays are a collaborative effort between the Downtown Development Authority, the city of Muskegon and the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. The goal...
Food and fellowship: Mel Trotter Ministries hosts annual Thanksgiving Day Community Meal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With 79 turkeys coming out of the many ovens of DeVos Place and incredible amounts of potatoes, gravy and corn to match, Mel Trotter Ministries continued their annual tradition of serving their community with a classic Thanksgiving dinner, free of charge. “There are a lot...
Fulton Street reopens in downtown Grand Rapids
Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids has reopened after being shut down for construction for months.
Grand Rapids crews install Christmas Tree in Rosa Parks Circle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City crews installed a 42-foot concolor fir tree in downtown Grand Rapids to kick off the holiday season Monday morning. The fir tree traveled more than 110 miles from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, Michigan to Rosa Parks Circle. The annual lighting ceremony is scheduled...
Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
West Michigan non-profit hopes to raise $3.5 million to save beloved athletic and tennis club
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grand Rapids community is rallying together to save a beloved tennis and athletic facility. The Premier Athletic and Tennis Club in Grandville may be torn down and replaced with an apartment complex in early 2023. Calvin Soukup, 13, has been playing tennis at the club...
WOOD
Experience Winter Wonderland at Gilmore Car Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something festive to do with the family this weekend or anytime during the holiday season, we’ve got the perfect place! Winter Wonderland is back for its second year at the Gilmore Car Museum, with an expanded drive-through and walk-through nighttime holiday lights experience on the museum’s beautiful 90-acre campus.
Employers work to bring talent back to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During one of the biggest bar nights of the year, why not spend the first few hours of it networking?. "That's why we do it on the night before Thanksgiving," said Rachel Gray, Executive Director of Hello West Michigan. "People are already coming to us. They're coming home to see their families if they still have ties here."
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
End is near for mismatched ‘Tumor on the Torrent’ in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1950s-era building that doesn’t match the much older historic mansion to which it’s attached will be demolished within the coming weeks. The so-called “Tumor on the Torrent” in downtown Muskegon served the community for years, first as a hospital and later as the headquarters for the local United Way and American Red Cross chapters.
WZZM 13
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
Santa Parade returns to Downtown Grand Rapids for first time since pandemic
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Santa Parade has returned to the streets of Downtown Grand Rapids for the 101st time Saturday morning, and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Snowfall with several inches, and in some places several feet, that has taken West Michigan by...
Michigan choir student who is going blind will be this year’s ‘Angel’ on America’s tallest Singing Christmas Tree
MUSKEGON, MI – Ella Cole describes music as her happy place. When the 17-year-old sings – whether it’s in front of an audience or by herself – she says all her troubles seem to just melt away, even in her darkest moments. “I’ve been through a...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
800 meals delivered to frontline workers at Helen-DeVos Children’s Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of meals were delivered to frontline workers at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving. The massive delivery was made by their hospital’s foundation and catered by Amore Trattoria Italiana, a local restaurant that’s approaching 13 years of business in Grand Rapids.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0