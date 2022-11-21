Read full article on original website
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Mary Furlong, activist and educator, dies
Rukhsana Rahman once asked a Peace Corps volunteer why there were so many former Corps volunteers from Gettysburg. “Mary Furlong,” was his answer. Diocese of Harrisburg Speech and Debate judges asked each other during an April competition how they got involved with the program. “Mary Furlong,” was almost everyone’s...
Manheim Township at Harrisburg: Previewing the District 3 6A football championship
PennLive.com
Former Harrisburg hoops standout Janye Stanley adds college offer
Former Harrisburg hoops standout Janye Stanley is spending a prep season at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, and it looks like things are going pretty well for him. Stanley told PennLive that he recently added an offer from Clarion. “It felt great to get my first offer,” the 6-foot-3 guard said....
Central Pa. credit union CEO named by American Banker as one of ‘The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions’
The president and CEO of a credit union based in Swatara Township has been selected by American Banker as one of “The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions, 2022.”. Belco Community Credit Union, president and CEO, Amey Sgrignoli has been named to the publication’s inaugural list.
iheart.com
National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame to be Built in Lancaster
>National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame to be Built in Lancaster. (Lancaster Co., PA) -- Redevelopment Authority officials in Lancaster say they will spend five-million-dollars toward construction of a new National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame. The roughly 14-million-dollar project is planned to be built on five acres on West Newport Road in Warwick Township. The five-million-dollars will come from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance and Capital Program. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame is in Oklahoma, while a sister museum is in Iowa.
National organ transplant oversight organization sanctions Penn State Health
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center stopped performing kidney and liver transplants earlier this year, following reports of serious problems. In October, the nation’s leading organ transplant watchdog declared the hospital a “member not in good standing.”. The Organ Procurement and Transplantation...
dailynurse.com
Nurse of the Week: Tricia Seaman Oncology Nurse Fulfills Dying Patient’s Final Request
When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman‘s patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn’t want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom’s life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley. So she sat in her bed at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg, PA, looked at the nurse whom she’d only met three weeks earlier, and pleaded, “I want you to take care of my son when I die.”
anash.org
Wedding: Geisinsky – Pewzner
The wedding of Moshe Aaron Geisinsky of Long Beach, CA, and Masha Pewzner of Harrisburg, PA took place Tuesday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
WGAL
Local dog entered into Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show today while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special Thanksgiving for this dog, named Ori and his handler Lexi.
Main Line Media News
Kutztown High School graduate among 5 killed in Colorado nightclub shooting
One of five people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub was a Berks County native. Derrick Rump is one of two victims of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night to have been identified. He is a 2002 graduate of Kutztown High School.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
PennLive.com
Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space
The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
berkscountyliving.com
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
Gettysburg College cowers to media pressure over student project
Webster’s Dictionary defines liberal arts as “college or university studies (such as language, philosophy, literature, abstract science) intended to provide chiefly general knowledge and to develop general intellectual capacities (such as reason and judgement) as opposed to professional or vocational skills.”. Gettysburg College has long defined itself as...
abc27.com
Jurassic World Live Tour Coming to Hershey
Audiences of all ages will love the Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Hershey this weekend! See all your favorite dinosaurs from the films in a new thrilling adventure. You’ll enjoy high flying stunts and the prehistoric creatures up close and personal. Get the details on times and tickets.
lebtown.com
The Gap was the nation’s largest National Guard training center for 3rd year in a row
For fiscal year 2022, Fort Indiantown Gap again led the nation as the largest National Guard training facility, with approximately 655,336 military training days. This is the Gap’s third year in a row, and sixth time in the last eight years, as the busiest National Guard training center in the country. Fiscal year 2022 ended for the Gap on Sept. 30.
Unique gifts your foodie friends will love this holiday season | Mimi’s picks
This holiday season, don’t go to a party empty handed. Seek out these locally sourced and unique food gifts. The host will appreciate not only the thoughtfulness but the quality and exceptional flavors of these chocolates, artisanal cheeses and sausages, fruity-intense olive oils, meat enhancing rubs, unique sauces and global spices.
Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change expanding into central Pa.
A new drive-thru car wash and oil change business is planned for the Carlisle area. Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change is planning to open at 1910 Trindle Road in Middlesex Township. The property is also located in North Middleton Township. The 4,248-square-foot drive-thru car wash location and a...
PennLive.com
Pa. Homebuilder expands into the Carolinas
A Lancaster County home builder has partnered with a North Carolina company, and has expanded into the Carolinas. Keystone Custom Homes partnered with Charlotte-based Evans Coghill Homes last month. “This exciting changeover isn’t just a shift in company name or a boast about product, although both are vital to our...
