Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
Related
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
NHL
Minnesota Wild to Honor Bob Kurtz on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will honor retired radio play-by-play announcer Bob Kurtz on Saturday, Feb. 11, when the team hosts the New Jerseys Devils at 7 p.m. on Bob Kurtz Night. The Wild will celebrate Kurtz's broadcasting career throughout the game on Feb. 11. The first 10,000...
NHL
MTL@CHI: What you need to know
CHICAGO - The Canadiens play a rare weekday afternoon contest on Friday in Chicago to wrap up a two-game road trip. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens arrive in Chicago on the heels of a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'SOME EXTRA JUICE'
The key talking points ahead of tonight's battle with Crosby, Malkin and the Pens. "Just keep playing the same game. We wanted to be good when we left Calgary. Just got back on track and continue on. Even the Tampa Bay game was 2-1 with 15 minutes left. Just want to keep... There are areas we want to get better at and keep working at it."
NHL
MTL@CBJ : Game recap
COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
NHL
Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving
Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CAPITALS
FLAMES (9-7-3) @ CAPITALS (8-10-3) 12 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Capitals:. Points - Alexander Ovechkin (19) Goals - Ovechkin (10) Special...
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
Bridgestone Arena to Introduce Amazon One, Just Walk Out Technologies
'Twice Daily' Store Powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology and Amazon One Provide Checkout-Free Store Experience with Ability for Guests to Pay with Their Palm; Opening at Bridgestone Arena. November 22, 2022. Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 22, 2022) - A convenience-oriented store is opening at Bridgestone Arena - the first...
NHL
POINT TAKEN
PITTSBURGH - Dan THE MAN. Dan Vladar got the nod between the pipes against Sid the Kid and the Penguins Wednesday night, his first start since Nov. 10 in Boston against the Bruins, and was absolutely stellar, stupendous - just downright sublime - making 38 saves in regulation and overtime as the Flames got a point in a 2-1 shootout loss.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Oilers 3-0
Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 49 shots, JG Pageau scores two goals as Isles top Oilers. Ilya Sorokin was dominant, with a career-high 49 saves, and the Islanders went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored shorthanded...
NHL
Panthers Announce 2022 Black Friday Ticket Offers and Merchandise Offers
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today their 2022 Black Friday Specials and exclusive offers for FlaTeamShop.com. From Nov. 23-27, fans can purchase a Black Friday ticket special offer which includes tickets starting at $13 in the Upper Level, $16 in Nextiva Club Level and $23 in the Lower Level for select Panthers home games. Please click here to purchase now. This offer is available online only.
NHL
Dach thriving for Canadiens heading into game against former team
Spent three seasons with Blackhawks prior to offseason trade. Kirby Dach said he is feeling good about where is now. "I just think it's a combination of everything," he said. That refers to adjusting well to the Montreal Canadiens, to whom he was traded to by the Chicago Blackhawks on July 7, and then getting comfortable playing right wing, a change for the longtime center, with left wing Cole Caufield and center Nick Suzuki.
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Matej Blumel to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Matej Blumel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Blumel, 22, has appeared in six games with Dallas and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on...
NHL
FEATURE: Sauk Language to be Passed to Future Generations Through New App
With only three fluent speakers alive today, Sac and Fox tribe set to launch new language app with help of Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, Thornton Media. Native American tribes are facing a challenge: keeping their native language, alive for future generations. For the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma, there are just three people alive today that are fluent in their Sauk language, one that has been at the heart of the tribe for generations.
NHL
Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Oilers 0
Ilya Sorokin makes 49 saves and JG Pageau scores two goals as Islanders blank Oilers. The New York Islanders rode the gravy train right into Thanksgiving, scoring a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Actually, the Islanders rode a three-goal second period to the...
NHL
Joshua of Canucks denounces racial slur toward brother in NCAA game
'There's no room for that in this game and in life in general,' forward says. Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua said "there's no room" in hockey for the racist slurs that were allegedly aimed toward his younger brother by an opposing player during a Big Ten game. Jagger Joshua, a...
Comments / 1