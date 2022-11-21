Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to prison after stealing over $1000 in firearms
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Monday on charges pertaining to the theft of property after a series of break-ins. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County reports that, on November 11, 2020 and November 12, 2022, authorities with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a series of break-ins with occurred at a residence located at the Hilltop area of Oak Hill.
