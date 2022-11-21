ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Lootpress

Man sentenced to prison after stealing over $1000 in firearms

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Monday on charges pertaining to the theft of property after a series of break-ins. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County reports that, on November 11, 2020 and November 12, 2022, authorities with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a series of break-ins with occurred at a residence located at the Hilltop area of Oak Hill.
OAK HILL, WV
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
AFP

US city authorities release note penned by Walmart gunman

Virginia authorities on Friday released a "death note" in which the Walmart manager who shot and killed six people at his store complained of being harassed at work and asked God for forgiveness. The authorities in Chesapeake, 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of the US capital Washington, released a message on Friday titled "death note" that they said was found on Bing's phone.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

