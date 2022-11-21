Virginia authorities on Friday released a "death note" in which the Walmart manager who shot and killed six people at his store complained of being harassed at work and asked God for forgiveness. The authorities in Chesapeake, 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of the US capital Washington, released a message on Friday titled "death note" that they said was found on Bing's phone.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO