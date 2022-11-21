Officials honor victims on anniversary of Waukesha Parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Flags across Wisconsin were lowered to half-staff Monday to honor the victims of the Waukesha Parade tragedy on the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack.

Six people were killed and dozens more injured when Darrell Brooks drove an SUV through the Christmas parade. Brooks was found guilty of 76 charges related to the incident and last week was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of release.

Gov. Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Monday and commended those who helped in the moments and days following the incident.

“Kathy and I are thinking of the entire Waukesha community, the six people whose lives were mercilessly taken, and all of the loved ones, friends, first responders, and neighbors for whom this anniversary will be especially difficult and traumatic,” Evers said. “As we remember this tragic event, we also reflect on the first responders, community leaders, and neighbors who ran toward danger to help.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul also issued a statement regarding the anniversary of the attack, thanking law enforcement officers and others for their actions.

“Today, we remember those lost and their families and friends who are grieving,” Kaul said. “In the days and months since, the entire world has witnessed the strength and resiliency of the people of Waukesha, who have come together to mourn and to rebuild.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos extended his thanks to Judge Jennifer Dorow, who presided over Brooks’ trial, and District Attorney Sue Opper for their work.

“But today isn’t about the evil; it’s about remembering the community members we lost, supporting those still recovering, and thanking all the first responders and neighbors who rushed in to help,” Vos said. “After this, we know Waukesha is not just strong, but stronger.”

