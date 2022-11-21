Read full article on original website
Best Wines for Thanksgiving Dinner
This article originally appeared on JancisRobinson.com. There are three reasons why choosing wine for Thanksgiving should be as easy as pie: One, we’ve been doing it for hundreds of years—we’re not exactly new to the game. Two, turkey goes with everything and anything—it’s the ultimate white-canvas food. Three, it’s about family, friends, sharing, celebrating—the one day in the whole year when pretentiousness should be thrown out the window.
The Best Natural Wines You Should Drink This Winter
The holidays call for an endless exchange of wine bottles. Off they go in totes everywhere, en route to festive gatherings and back again to get regifted. It doesn’t mean, however, that we can’t make more conscious decisions about the wines we’re choosing. This year, we’re looking out for funky flavors that are friendly to the environment, too. With the help of Laura Marchetti, owner of Riverview Wine & Spirits in Jersey City, NJ, we’ve compiled a list of winter-forward natural wines for all your merry-making needs.
Best Rye Whiskeys for 2023: Top 5 Bottles Recommended By Expert Websites
Containing at least 51 percent rye and aged in newly charred oak barrels, rye is a favorite among whiskey aficionados. To be called rye whiskey, the liquor has to be produced exclusively in the U.S, and the best rye whiskeys often have a lighter body finish, but never lack their iconic spice and boldness.
Gin is a versatile spirit used as the foundation for classic cocktails like the martini and Negroni. Here are the 9 best gins according to experts and our taste tests.
Beefeater Just Dropped a New Ultra-Premium Gin
In a world awash with high-end whiskey, tequila and rum, it seems like there hasn’t been much attention paid to premium gin as of late. But that might be about to change with the launch of Beefeater Crown Jewel, the most premium expression of this London dry gin. Beefeater is currently owned by French company Pernod Ricard, but this classic London dry gin is actually distilled in the city of London (“London dry” is a designation of style and can be produced anywhere). The brand has released a high-end expression prior to the new Crown Jewel, the wine cask-aged Burrough’s Reserve...
Grogs and Nogs: 10 Fortified Wine Cocktails Perfect for Holidays
“With one bottle of fortified wine, I can make a hundred different cocktails,” declares Neal Bodenheimer, proprietor of Cure and other New Orleans bars. What is it about fortified wine that lends itself to mixing festive cocktails? It’s the tremendous range of flavor—from nutty and light (think dry Sherries and blanc vermouths) to bold red fruit (ruby Port) or richer, dried fruit and cocoa tones (Madeira, oloroso and PX Sherry). But these bottles also provide versatility, complexity and, yes, an opportunity to lighten the amount of alcohol in even the stiffest drinks. No wonder so many bartenders find inspiration here.
Barrell Craft Spirits Gold Label Dovetail Is Rocket Fuel for Whiskey Lovers
You don’t need an actual distillery to make great whiskey. In Scotland and Ireland, independent bottlers have been proving it for centuries. The art is in the blend. Since 2013, Kentucky-based Barrell Craft Spirits has been singing that message to an American audience, assembling award-winning bourbons, American whiskeys and, more recently, rums. Today, it exist as one of the country’s premiere non-distilling producers (NDPs), as its latest release, Gold Label Dovetail, plainly proves.
National Espresso Day: Simple Ways To Celebrate The Delicious Brew
National Espresso Day, observed every Nov. 23, celebrates the popular beverage hailing from Italy. Lovers of the brew may just have an excuse to indulge in their favorite coffee drink on this special day. The word espresso is a borrowed Italian word that simply means "made for one serving" or...
Barbera d’Asti and Monferrato: A Welcoming Place for Wine
The area of Monferrato, which lies between the cities of Alessandria and Asti in the Piedmont region of Italy, captures the imagination with its castles and lush landscapes. But Monferrato is also home to several indigenous grape varieties, including one of Italy’s most important grapes: Barbera. With its celebrated wines and numerous designations, there is much to discover in this historic region.
No more frozen margaritas: Here's how to make this classic tequila cocktail the right way, salted rim and all
What drink is better known to humankind than the margarita? Not only is the tequila-based tipple cited annually as one of the top 10 most-ordered drinks nationwide, but you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn't know what a margarita is—it's that much a part of our national imbibing landscape.
What Is an Aperol Spritz and How Do You Make It?
If you’ve been watching HBO’s White Lotus, based in Sicily, you’ve surely noticed a certain bright, orange cocktail. Many of the characters have been sipping this poolside drink and on the beach, overlooking the gorgeous Sicilian landscape. What is this drink, served in a huge wine glass on ice? It’s called an Aperol Spritz. Regardless of your proximity to a pool, you should make this bright and sunny cocktail at home.
Top 10 Spring Cocktail Recipes for Every Bartender in 2022
Spring is not far off, so it’s an ideal opportunity to begin shedding your layers of winter wear and hit your inward thaw-out button with a refreshing spring cocktail. From herbal preferences to fruity mixes and some more-we’ve assembled the most infrequently fitting blended beverages to welcome the new months ahead.
Classic Hot Toddy With Wild Turkey 101: Outsider Whiskey Cocktails
The classic Hot Toddy is a wonderful wintertime warm-me-up. The whiskey-infused cocktail is not only a festive refreshment at holiday parties, but it’s also the perfect campfire accompaniment (and Granny says the spirited elixir is good for what ails ya). Oh yeah, speaking of campfires, that’s exactly where we’re whipping up our boozy brew today. But if you’re making the cocktail at your holiday party, a slow cooker on the counter is the ideal vessel. It will get more traffic than the office water cooler.
Raise a Glass to These 20 Sam's Club Wines Under $20
The truth is, most of us probably don't know an expensive wine from an inexpensive one. Here's a big hack for the wine world: Buy what you like, skip what you don't. It's that simple. Why pass up your favorite wine just because it costs $14? The Sam's Club wine department is a terrific place to stock up for cheap. Here are 20 wines under $20, all well-reviewed on Vivino.
The Briny Origins of the Dirty Martini
Forget sugary Appletinis and fruit juice-spiked Mississippi Bourbon Punch. If your drink preferences skew more savory than sweet, the dirty martini belongs in your order queue. With a deep umami kick from a heavy-handed splash of salty olive brine, this cocktail has earned its honored spot in the cocktail canon. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Skrewball Is Bottling an Egg Nog Whiskey for the Holidays
Between Fireball and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, flavored whiskies are familiar fare, even if you aren't throwing back shots of Fireball when you head out to the bar. Familiar though those big brands may be, Skrewball is treading into new holiday-themed territory this fall. It has announced the release of Skrewball Eggnog. It’s still boozy and still has its signature peanut butter flavor, but now with 100% more holiday flair.
