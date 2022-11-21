In a world awash with high-end whiskey, tequila and rum, it seems like there hasn’t been much attention paid to premium gin as of late. But that might be about to change with the launch of Beefeater Crown Jewel, the most premium expression of this London dry gin. Beefeater is currently owned by French company Pernod Ricard, but this classic London dry gin is actually distilled in the city of London (“London dry” is a designation of style and can be produced anywhere). The brand has released a high-end expression prior to the new Crown Jewel, the wine cask-aged Burrough’s Reserve...

6 DAYS AGO