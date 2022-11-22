Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
World Cup predictions - Saturday 26 November
Predictions for today's World Cup action, including Argentina vs Mexico, France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs Australia and Poland vs Saudi Arabia.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
Belgium 0-2 Morocco: Player ratings as Sabiri & Aboukhlal shock Red Devils
Here's how we rated every player in the World Cup Group F clash between Belgium and Morocco.
90min
Twitter reacts to Morocco's emphatic 2-0 win over Belgium at the World Cup
Twitter reacts as Morocco manage a brilliant World Cup win over Belgium.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history with goal against Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another World Cup record.
Croatia v Canada: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute updates on the Group F encounter, with both teams looking for a first win. Join Beau Dure
Reflection time for Wales as World Cup dream fades in defeat to Iran
It's reflection time for Wales after defeat to Iran left Rob Page's side on the cusp of elimination from Group B at the 2022 World Cup.
Lionel Messi drags Argentina to win that keeps their World Cup hopes alive
Lionel Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dreams with crucial goal against Mexico.
Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador: Player ratings as the Dutch held to unconvincing draw
Match report and player ratings from the Netherlands' World Cup group stage game against Ecuador
How to watch Spain vs Germany on TV & live stream
How to watch Spain vs Germany in Group E of the 2022 World Cup on TV and live streaming platforms.
World Cup day 7 roundup: Argentina see off Mexico; France beat Denmark; Poland & Australia win
Live text coverage of day 7 of the 2022 World Cup.
Didier Deschamps hails hidden Kylian Mbappe talent after two more World Cup goals
Didier Deschamps speaks glowingly about Kylian Mbappe after the France forward's World Cup brace against Denmark.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia: Player ratings as Socceroos keep last 16 hopes alive
Player ratings from Australia's 1-0 win over Tunisia at the 2022 World Cup.
Wales predicted lineup vs England - World Cup
Wales' Group B campaign at the World Cup draws to a close on Tuesday as the Dragons take on England at the Ali bin Ahmed Stadium. It has been a tough group for
Harry Maguire makes admission over World Cup call-up
Harry Maguire speaks about making England's World Cup squad despite suffering from poor form & injuries with Man Utd.
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Saturday 26 November
How to watch Tunisia vs Australia, Poland vs Saudi Arabia, France vs Denmark and Argentina vs Mexico in the UK.
Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal
Match report and player ratings from Poland's World Cup group game against Saudi Arabia
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0