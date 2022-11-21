if the kids are weak it's because the parents fostered it. many older Generations had to struggle and spend all day in their wet clothing, in addition to walking home through heavy snow. these days we obviously want our children to have a more comfortable, fruitful and happy life so we accommodate them. but are we accommodating them to the point where they are too soft and could easily be blown over by a gust of wind?
schools closing have to do with bussing. Are childern weaker today yes. I saw a lot of adults out snowplowing and shoveling, but not kids.
yes I think we grew up in a world ,most of usgrew up w nothing ,no childhood so for the helpless child you and I ,try our best to break the chain n try n give them what we never had,but the Bible speaks of children born w no natural affection.so I dnt Kno it's my opinion
