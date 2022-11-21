Read full article on original website
Maradona's World Cup absence 'strange' for Messi, Argentina
Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer's biggest stage for the first time since the 1978 World Cup
FIFA 23 World Cup Hero Upgrade Max. 89 SBC: How to Complete
FIFA 23 World Cup Hero Upgrade Max. 89 SBC went live Nov. 23 giving fans multiple chances to pack a top World Cup Hero in Ultimate Team. World Cup Heroes are the first special campaign Heroes of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season. Hero cards were upgraded and received special Marvel collaborated designs during the World Cup update. Fans who pre-ordered the game early enough received a free untradeable World Cup Hero, but now every player can complete an SBC to add cards to their club.
FIFA 23 TOTW Pause Explained: FUT Champions Rewards Change
FIFA 23 TOTW Pause was confirmed by EA Sports in Ultimate Team affecting FUT Champions rewards for the duration of the World Cup.
FIFA 23 Black Friday Centurion Pack: New Pack Added to Database
FIFA 23 Black Friday Centurion Pack has been added to the Ultimate Team database, according to Fut_Scoreboard on Twitter. Black Friday is a big promotion every FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The promotion traditionally marks the release of multiple promotions including Best of TOTW, a new special card type, lightning rounds and much more. Lightning rounds traditionally get the most attention because it's the first time players can truly make the most of their FIFA Points. EA Sports as well usually adds new packs to the game each year for players to engage with.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
FIFA 23 Jumbo Ultimate Pack Leaked
FIFA 23 Jumbo Ultimate Pack has been added to the Ultimate Team database, according to Fut_Scoreboard on Twitter. Black Friday is a big promotion every FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The promotion traditionally marks the release of multiple promotions including Best of TOTW, a new special card type, lightning rounds and much more. Lightning rounds traditionally get the most attention because it's the first time players can truly make the most of their FIFA Points. EA Sports as well usually adds new packs to the game each year for players to engage with.
Neymar Jr. Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Neymar Jr. Operator Bundle is available now for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, as promised. As unveiled in the recently released Season 1 roadmap, Neymar Jr. will be one of three big-name footballers getting his own special, limited-time bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during the Modern Warfare II FC event.
How to Carry Three Weapons in Warzone 2
Are you suffering from a serious case of FOMO whenever you come across multiple elite weapons in Warzone 2? Don't worry, there's a way to get past that and we have the guide to show you how.
League of Legends Preseason 2023 Jungle Explained
The jungle role has gone through many changes when compared to how it used to work before League of Legends Preseason 2023. It appears that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, want to make Jungle a more pleasant role to play for newcomers as a lot of the changes made are common complaints that people have had with the role before. If this sounds like you, read on as you might be pleasantly surprised by the changes League of Legends has made to the jungle role.
Optic Warzone 2 $100k Tournament: Format, Prize Pool, Winners
Optic's Warzone 2 tournament consisted of nearly 80 content creators who competed against each other for top spot and $100k.
