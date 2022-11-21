ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Black Friday Centurion Pack: New Pack Added to Database

FIFA 23 Black Friday Centurion Pack has been added to the Ultimate Team database, according to Fut_Scoreboard on Twitter. Black Friday is a big promotion every FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The promotion traditionally marks the release of multiple promotions including Best of TOTW, a new special card type, lightning rounds and much more. Lightning rounds traditionally get the most attention because it's the first time players can truly make the most of their FIFA Points. EA Sports as well usually adds new packs to the game each year for players to engage with.
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Jumbo Ultimate Pack Leaked

FIFA 23 Jumbo Ultimate Pack has been added to the Ultimate Team database, according to Fut_Scoreboard on Twitter. Black Friday is a big promotion every FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The promotion traditionally marks the release of multiple promotions including Best of TOTW, a new special card type, lightning rounds and much more. Lightning rounds traditionally get the most attention because it's the first time players can truly make the most of their FIFA Points. EA Sports as well usually adds new packs to the game each year for players to engage with.
DBLTAP

Messi Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get

The Messi Operator Bundle will be available soon for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, as promised. As unveiled in the recently released Season 1 roadmap, Messi will be one of three big-name footballers getting his own special, limited-time bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during the Modern Warfare II FC event.
DBLTAP

Best Items in League of Legends Preseason 2023

With the new items added to League of Legends in Preseason 2023, many players have found some of the best items to build. With the newest changes that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, have implemented into their game during the preseason before Season 13, players have had time to experiment with different builds. If you're looking for some of the best items to use currently, this article is for you.
DBLTAP

Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
DBLTAP

How to Disable Crossplay in Warzone 2

Are Call of Duty: Warzone 2's menus making it hard to disable crossplay? Don't worry, we've put together a guide that'll make the process easier for you. Over the last couple of years, crossplay between all gaming platforms has become a highly implemented feature for most multiplayer titles. This has given players the opportunity to game with friends using other platforms and has helped foster a more connected community within franchises enabling it.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy