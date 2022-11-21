Read full article on original website
Juan Cuadrado FIFA 23: How to Complete the Moments SBC
Juan Cuadrado FIFA 23 Player Moments SBC is now live and costs around 240,000 coins. Here's how to complete the SBC and if it's worth it.
FIFA 23 Black Friday Centurion Pack: New Pack Added to Database
FIFA 23 Black Friday Centurion Pack has been added to the Ultimate Team database, according to Fut_Scoreboard on Twitter. Black Friday is a big promotion every FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The promotion traditionally marks the release of multiple promotions including Best of TOTW, a new special card type, lightning rounds and much more. Lightning rounds traditionally get the most attention because it's the first time players can truly make the most of their FIFA Points. EA Sports as well usually adds new packs to the game each year for players to engage with.
FIFA 23 Jumbo Ultimate Pack Leaked
FIFA 23 Jumbo Ultimate Pack has been added to the Ultimate Team database, according to Fut_Scoreboard on Twitter. Black Friday is a big promotion every FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The promotion traditionally marks the release of multiple promotions including Best of TOTW, a new special card type, lightning rounds and much more. Lightning rounds traditionally get the most attention because it's the first time players can truly make the most of their FIFA Points. EA Sports as well usually adds new packs to the game each year for players to engage with.
When Do FIFA 23 Lightning Rounds Start?
Here's when FIFA 23 lightning rounds will start on Black Friday, an expected schedule and more.
FIFA 23 TOTW Pause Explained: FUT Champions Rewards Change
FIFA 23 TOTW Pause was confirmed by EA Sports in Ultimate Team affecting FUT Champions rewards for the duration of the World Cup.
Messi Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Messi Operator Bundle will be available soon for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, as promised. As unveiled in the recently released Season 1 roadmap, Messi will be one of three big-name footballers getting his own special, limited-time bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during the Modern Warfare II FC event.
FIFA 23 Flashback Lionel Messi SBC Leaked
FIFA 23 Flashback Lionel Messi SBC has been leaked for Ultimate Team.
Best Items in League of Legends Preseason 2023
With the new items added to League of Legends in Preseason 2023, many players have found some of the best items to build. With the newest changes that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, have implemented into their game during the preseason before Season 13, players have had time to experiment with different builds. If you're looking for some of the best items to use currently, this article is for you.
Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
How to Disable Crossplay in Warzone 2
Are Call of Duty: Warzone 2's menus making it hard to disable crossplay? Don't worry, we've put together a guide that'll make the process easier for you. Over the last couple of years, crossplay between all gaming platforms has become a highly implemented feature for most multiplayer titles. This has given players the opportunity to game with friends using other platforms and has helped foster a more connected community within franchises enabling it.
How to Tune Weapons in Warzone 2
Here's a breakdown of how to tune weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
