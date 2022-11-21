ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

House Call for Irving Kidney Patient Was Good for the Heart

James Gafford doesn't need much to make him happy. Little acts of kindness bring tears of joy. "They're good people," Gafford said of the staff at his primary care doctor, Shailendra Chavda, M.D., and his staff at USMD at Las Colinas. Gafford had a fall that put him in the...
IRVING, TX
unthsc.edu

Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
FORT WORTH, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Thanksgiving Operating Hours and Closings

City of Denton facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Facilities will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities. Libraries. All libraries will close...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Wild Acre Reboot

Wild Acre Brewing Company, 1734 E El Paso St, FW. 817-271-1659. 11am-8pm Sun, 11am-10pm Mon-Sat. Passing through the dark beer garden on my way to the entrance of Wild Acre, I noticed new additions to the sprawling outdoor space, including a looming playground tower. Inside, the brewery was brightly lit with holiday lights and decor.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Laptops Available for Checkout at Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library is doing something good in hopes of expanding connectivity across their area. Through federal and local grants, the library system was able to purchase new laptops for the community to use. Adult Fort Worth Public Library cardholders may check out or reserve a new, Wi-Fi enabled laptop with cell service.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: Z22-0016/Oak Vista

PHONE: (214) 502-7209. Wednesday, December 6, 2022, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of...
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

DPD Warns Public of Rising Phone Scams

Phone scams in the city of Dallas are on the rise, according to the police. Being aware of scammers’ tactics is the best way to remain vigilant and avoid becoming the victim of a scam. “The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police...
DALLAS, TX
VoiceOfDenton

VoiceOfDenton

