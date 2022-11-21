Read full article on original website
Shop For A Cause – Help local nonprofits this holiday season by shopping at their resale stores.
In need of holiday gifts for family and friends? For a change of pace this holiday season, consider shopping at one of the resale stores in Denton that benefits a local nonprofit organization. Here’s a look at a few of those stores and how your dollars can help make a difference to those in need in our community.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
House Call for Irving Kidney Patient Was Good for the Heart
James Gafford doesn't need much to make him happy. Little acts of kindness bring tears of joy. "They're good people," Gafford said of the staff at his primary care doctor, Shailendra Chavda, M.D., and his staff at USMD at Las Colinas. Gafford had a fall that put him in the...
unthsc.edu
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
fortworthreport.org
How Fort Worth’s new litter contract is creating jobs for people experiencing homelessness
Frank Crist remembers how shocked he was when he tried to go back to work. Despite his efforts to find a job and a place to live, his criminal background made achieving both difficult. “I remember I needed to get out of the shelter, and I needed money to pay...
pethelpful.com
Dallas Shelter Makes Urgent Plea to Save Precious Dog Who's Running Out of Time
There are many animal shelters across the country that are overcrowded and understaffed. This leads to some animals having a countdown placed on how long they are available for adoption. One sweet pup is in this predicament, and he is desperate for a home. Dallas Pets Alive! is a nonprofit...
Thanksgiving Operating Hours and Closings
City of Denton facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Facilities will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities. Libraries. All libraries will close...
Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US.
Fort Worth Weekly
Wild Acre Reboot
Wild Acre Brewing Company, 1734 E El Paso St, FW. 817-271-1659. 11am-8pm Sun, 11am-10pm Mon-Sat. Passing through the dark beer garden on my way to the entrance of Wild Acre, I noticed new additions to the sprawling outdoor space, including a looming playground tower. Inside, the brewery was brightly lit with holiday lights and decor.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free Laptops Available for Checkout at Fort Worth Public Library
The Fort Worth Public Library is doing something good in hopes of expanding connectivity across their area. Through federal and local grants, the library system was able to purchase new laptops for the community to use. Adult Fort Worth Public Library cardholders may check out or reserve a new, Wi-Fi enabled laptop with cell service.
Dozen of accidents reported in Tarrant County to start off the holiday weekend
It’s been a tough start to the holiday weekend on Tarrant County highways. Med-Star reports nearly three dozen crashes on Wednesday as Thanksgiving travellers were hitting the road.
Dallas Observer
The Pandemic Revealed New Strategies to Help Tenants Avoid Evictions and Homelessness
Chantel Hardaway is a single mother of seven living in North Texas. On July 27, as she lay in a hospital after giving birth to a son, a Dallas County justice of the peace court took up her eviction case, and because she didn’t appear, the court ruled in the landlord’s favor.
fox4news.com
Struggling North Texans thankful for food bank giveaways as inflation soars during holidays
This time of year is always busy for food banks across DFW, but they are even busier as inflation continues to have a big impact on grocery bills. But across North Texas, there are continued efforts to make sure as many as possible have a Thanksgiving meal.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
Public Hearing: Z22-0016/Oak Vista
PHONE: (214) 502-7209. Wednesday, December 6, 2022, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of...
ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
dallasexpress.com
DPD Warns Public of Rising Phone Scams
Phone scams in the city of Dallas are on the rise, according to the police. Being aware of scammers’ tactics is the best way to remain vigilant and avoid becoming the victim of a scam. “The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police...
