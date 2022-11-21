Read full article on original website
FIFA 23 Black Friday Centurion Pack: New Pack Added to Database
FIFA 23 Black Friday Centurion Pack has been added to the Ultimate Team database, according to Fut_Scoreboard on Twitter. Black Friday is a big promotion every FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The promotion traditionally marks the release of multiple promotions including Best of TOTW, a new special card type, lightning rounds and much more. Lightning rounds traditionally get the most attention because it's the first time players can truly make the most of their FIFA Points. EA Sports as well usually adds new packs to the game each year for players to engage with.
FIFA 23 TOTW Pause Explained: FUT Champions Rewards Change
FIFA 23 TOTW Pause was confirmed by EA Sports in Ultimate Team affecting FUT Champions rewards for the duration of the World Cup.
FIFA 23 World Cup Hero Upgrade Max. 89 SBC: How to Complete
FIFA 23 World Cup Hero Upgrade Max. 89 SBC went live Nov. 23 giving fans multiple chances to pack a top World Cup Hero in Ultimate Team. World Cup Heroes are the first special campaign Heroes of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season. Hero cards were upgraded and received special Marvel collaborated designs during the World Cup update. Fans who pre-ordered the game early enough received a free untradeable World Cup Hero, but now every player can complete an SBC to add cards to their club.
FIFA 23 Black Friday: Road to the World Cup Announced, Release Date
FIFA 23 Black Friday: Road to the World Cup was announced for Nov. 25 and there will be loads of content to engage with including Best of TOTW and Lightning Rounds.
Juan Cuadrado FIFA 23: How to Complete the Moments SBC
Juan Cuadrado FIFA 23 Player Moments SBC is now live and costs around 240,000 coins. Here's how to complete the SBC and if it's worth it.
FIFA 23 Jumbo Ultimate Pack Leaked
Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Rewards: Full List
Here's a recap of the Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Rewards.
Best Items in League of Legends Preseason 2023
With the new items added to League of Legends in Preseason 2023, many players have found some of the best items to build. With the newest changes that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, have implemented into their game during the preseason before Season 13, players have had time to experiment with different builds. If you're looking for some of the best items to use currently, this article is for you.
FIFA 23 Flashback Lionel Messi SBC Leaked
FIFA 23 Flashback Lionel Messi SBC has been leaked for Ultimate Team.
Overwatch 2 Thanksgiving Weekend Rewards
With the holiday season beginning to spring into action, Blizzard Entertainment has announced its Thanksgiving weekend incentives for those hopping into Overwatch 2. With over 35 million players said to have jumped into Overwatch 2 since its Oct. 4 launch, it's perhaps no surprise that Blizzard is looking to show its gratitude with some seasonal rewards. From login rewards to Twitch Drops, double match XP and more, here's a breakdown of the Thanksgiving weekend rewards in Overwatch 2.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four Guide
Guide to the teams of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Does Warzone 2 Have Bunkers or Vaults?
Here's a breakdown of if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has bunkers or vaults.
Ultra Beast Nihilego Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to the Five-Star Pokemon GO raid featuring Ultra Beast Nihilego.
How to Get Apex Legends Catalyst Natural Essence Bundle
Amazon Gaming's exclusive Catalyst bundle for Apex Legends is now available and we have the access guide you need to rock its contents.
How to Change Ping Color Warzone 2
Want to change the color of the Ping marker in Warzone 2? Here's what you need to know. With the much needed rise in accessibility settings in games, players are often given a much wider selection of options to tailor their gameplay. Changing the colors of certain markers is a particularly useful one, allowing players to see certain icons and elements in a more comfortable way.
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
Here's a breakdown of how to G-Walk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
How to Disable Crossplay in Warzone 2
Are Call of Duty: Warzone 2's menus making it hard to disable crossplay? Don't worry, we've put together a guide that'll make the process easier for you. Over the last couple of years, crossplay between all gaming platforms has become a highly implemented feature for most multiplayer titles. This has given players the opportunity to game with friends using other platforms and has helped foster a more connected community within franchises enabling it.
Optic Warzone 2 $100k Tournament: Format, Prize Pool, Winners
Optic's Warzone 2 tournament consisted of nearly 80 content creators who competed against each other for top spot and $100k.
