wjol.com
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Channahon for Flock Safety Cameras
State’s Attorney James Glasgow (center) joined by Channahon Police Chief Shane Casey and Village President Missey Schumacher at the November 21 Village Board meeting. Total Contributions to Countywide Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $90,000. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Channahon Police Chief Shane Casey...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Local high schools rated ‘commendable’ by state
Neither Riverside-Brookfield High School nor Lyons Township High School ranked in the top 10 percent of public high schools in Illinois on the latest Illinois School Report card released last month by the Illinois State Board of Education. Both schools missed out on the coveted “exemplary” rating that goes to...
WSPY NEWS
LGBTQ+ discussion is part of Oswego 308 learning
In the Oswego 308 School District with nearly 5,000 high school students, there are different groups; one is the LGBTQ+ community. Your browser does not support the audio element. That’s Oswego High School teacher Mike Leali, who appeared in a book talk on the 308 website recently. In the...
wjol.com
American Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on Friday, December 2
The University of St. Francis (USF) is hosting its final American Red Cross blood drive of 2022 on Friday, December 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Assembly Hall Gymnasium at USF’s St. Clare Campus, which is located at 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet. For an appointment,...
valpo.life
Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy
Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
Need is greater than ever at Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The need is greater than ever at the Ronald McDonald House – which has expanded downtown, but still has a long wait list.Ronald McDonald House facilities accommodate families so they can stay close to their hospitalized children. This fall, upticks in RSV and the flu have sent more children to hospitals at a time when there has already been a shortage of beds for families at Chicago's Ronald McDonald House facilities. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with one family who are thankful they were able to get in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.The Ronald McDonald House closest to...
Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25
The Joliet City Center Partnership will be conducting the annual Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade in downtown Joliet on Friday, November 25th from 10 AM CST until 5:30 PM. The Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade is sponsored by the University of St. Francis.
Thanksgiving Meals Distribution Canceled At Suburban Chicago Food Pantry Following Fire
A suburban nonprofit is now dealing with a devastating loss after a fire damaged their building just days just before Thanksgiving. Together We Cope, located in suburban Tinley Park, has helped tens of thousands of families over the years in the south suburbs, but is now in need of help itself.
2 boys dead after falling into pond in Palatine
PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police […]
positivelynaperville.com
Celebrate the life of James D. Polivka with family and friends on Dec. 3
Above / The historic mansion formerly known as Willoway Manor, and now Mesón Sabika, is located at 1025 Aurora Avenue. From 4 to 8PM on Sat., Dec. 3, a special tribute to James D. Polivka is planned in the Pavilion at Mesón Sabika. The public is invited. Join...
Fight Breaks Out Between Two Residents At Illinois Nursing Home
Things got ugly at a nursing home in Illinois when two residents started brawling. My father passed away a few years ago and my mom is in her late seventies. Since I am an only child, I have done a lot of bonding with her. Along the way, I think I have learned a lot about senior citizens. At the same time, my wife and I have raised a daughter. That sure has taught me a lot about children too.
Dad dies in freak accident collecting Girl Scout donations
A 45-year-old man from suburban Joliet, Ill., died in a tragic accident earlier this month while helping collect food donations for his 12-year-old daughter’s Girl Scout troop.
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
joliet.gov
Street Closures for Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade, Friday, November 25, 2022
The City of Joliet would like to make residents and visitors aware of the following street closures on Friday, November 25, 2022, due to the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade. Beginning at 8:00 a.m., the following streets will close:. Chicago Street from Jefferson Street to Cass Street. Van...
Downers Grove adult day center for those with dementia, Alzheimer's appeals for donations
Community Adult Day Center in Downers Grove gives older adults with cognitive diseases or disabilities a place for interaction, physical and mental stimulation and a sense of community.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street
The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
Tinley Park nonprofit damaged by fire, decimating food bank and donations
A small fire inside a Tinley Park nonprofit has ruined most of the food and donated items they had planned to distribute for the holidays.
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
wjol.com
Working Fire Alarm Awakens Family In Plainfield Following House Fire
On Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at about 1 a.m. the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a reported fire in the 25200 block of W. Sandbank Drive in Plainfield. Fire companies arrived to find a working fire that started on a deck that had spread into the home. The residents of the home were awaken by their smoke alarms and were able to self-evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival. While fire companies brought the fire under control they were able to search for and locate the resident’s dog, and reunite it with the homeowners.
