The holidays are a wonderful time for friends and family to get together in our homes and celebrate, however it can be easy to overlook potential hazards to your pet's health and safety. To prevent mishaps for your cuddly companions, it is important to ‘pet proof’ your home and to keep an eye out for potential hidden dangers. Dr. Emily Stefan, Veterinarian at VCA Animal Hospitals, is here with tips to have a safe and fun holiday season with your furry friends!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO