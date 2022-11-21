ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Microsoft Store has you covered with the best gifts, big discounts, and easier shopping

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Black Friday and Cyber Monday Microsoft Store deals. Whether scouting the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, stretching budgets amidst inflation, or making sure presents arrive on time – Microsoft Store has you covered with the best gifts, big discounts, and easier shopping.
CBS Austin

How to make sure holiday festivities are safe for your pets!

The holidays are a wonderful time for friends and family to get together in our homes and celebrate, however it can be easy to overlook potential hazards to your pet's health and safety. To prevent mishaps for your cuddly companions, it is important to ‘pet proof’ your home and to keep an eye out for potential hidden dangers. Dr. Emily Stefan, Veterinarian at VCA Animal Hospitals, is here with tips to have a safe and fun holiday season with your furry friends!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!

Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Holiday eats, drinks and entertaining with Bourbon Blonde Blog

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few entertaining products for the perfect holiday party. With 1g net carbs and less than 1g of sugar per serving, the Atkins Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Patties are delicious treats that keep you on track. Visit Atkins.com for more information and Walmart, Amazon, or your local retailers to purchase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy