Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Great deals on wallet-friendly gifts for everyone on our list through Cyber Week
With long lists and tight budgets, holiday shoppers are making their list and checking it twice this season. We are joined by Lifestyle Expert Amy E. Goodman, who will share some great deals on wallet-friendly gifts for everyone on our list through cyber week and beyond. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
Microsoft Store has you covered with the best gifts, big discounts, and easier shopping
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Black Friday and Cyber Monday Microsoft Store deals. Whether scouting the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, stretching budgets amidst inflation, or making sure presents arrive on time – Microsoft Store has you covered with the best gifts, big discounts, and easier shopping.
CBS Austin
Learn from the Superhosts! Airbnb mentors can help you earn extra cash with your home!
Have you ever thought of earning extra income by sharing your own home while you are away visiting loved ones during the holidays? Well, one way to do that is by listing your space on Airbnb! And now it's easier than ever. Joining us now to talk about this and her experience being an Airbnb Superhost is Katie Kay Mead.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
intheknow.com
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
CBS Austin
How to make sure holiday festivities are safe for your pets!
The holidays are a wonderful time for friends and family to get together in our homes and celebrate, however it can be easy to overlook potential hazards to your pet's health and safety. To prevent mishaps for your cuddly companions, it is important to ‘pet proof’ your home and to keep an eye out for potential hidden dangers. Dr. Emily Stefan, Veterinarian at VCA Animal Hospitals, is here with tips to have a safe and fun holiday season with your furry friends!
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!
Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
CBS Austin
Holiday eats, drinks and entertaining with Bourbon Blonde Blog
Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few entertaining products for the perfect holiday party. With 1g net carbs and less than 1g of sugar per serving, the Atkins Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Patties are delicious treats that keep you on track. Visit Atkins.com for more information and Walmart, Amazon, or your local retailers to purchase.
Comments / 0