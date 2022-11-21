Weather expected to be mostly clear this holiday week. Thanksgiving Day is another story.

People traveling to family across Central Indiana or running last-minute errands for their Thanksgiving dinner should expect rain to drizzle but not dampen festivities.

Weather this week is expected to be mostly dry and mild across Indianapolis leading up to and following Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday is also expected to have clear conditions.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, Wednesday's forecast is sunny with a high near 55. Clouds and a temperature drop to 38 degrees are expected in the evening, which is widely viewed as the biggest bar night of the year.

Aaron Updike, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said there’s a lot of uncertainty about the rain that could fall on Thanksgiving due to a low pressure system in the Midwest.

"Depending on where that tracks it could provide us with some rain or it could move off to the south," Updike said.

Thanksgiving Day has a forecasted daytime high of about 53 degrees with partly sunny skies and a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. After dark, there is a 30% chance of rain before 1 a.m. and temperatures will drop into the high 30s with cloudy skies.

"As far as road conditions, we should be well above freezing so we're not expecting any kind of issues with freezing temperatures," Updike said.

But there's still a matter of being cautious and taking it slow in rainy conditions, Updike said.

Who is getting the shot:COVID-19 bivalent booster rates are dismal in Indiana. Here's why.

Black Friday is optimal temperatures for those heading out to participate in window shopping. Daytime conditions on Friday have a forecast of partly sunny with a high of 46 degrees and a low of 33 degrees in the evening.

For those traveling back to the Hoosier state, the weekend is expected to mirror Friday's forecast with mid 50s during the day and lows in the mid 30s.

Rachel Fradette is a general assignment reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at rfradette@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter at @Rachel_Fradette.