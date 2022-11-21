ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Weather expected to be mostly clear this holiday week. Thanksgiving Day is another story.

By Rachel Fradette, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45v6xC_0jIpqV0c00

People traveling to family across Central Indiana or running last-minute errands for their Thanksgiving dinner should expect rain to drizzle but not dampen festivities.

Weather this week is expected to be mostly dry and mild across Indianapolis leading up to and following Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday is also expected to have clear conditions.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, Wednesday's forecast is sunny with a high near 55. Clouds and a temperature drop to 38 degrees are expected in the evening, which is widely viewed as the biggest bar night of the year.

Aaron Updike, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said there’s a lot of uncertainty about the rain that could fall on Thanksgiving due to a low pressure system in the Midwest.

"Depending on where that tracks it could provide us with some rain or it could move off to the south," Updike said.

Thanksgiving Day has a forecasted daytime high of about 53 degrees with partly sunny skies and a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. After dark, there is a 30% chance of rain before 1 a.m. and temperatures will drop into the high 30s with cloudy skies.

"As far as road conditions, we should be well above freezing so we're not expecting any kind of issues with freezing temperatures," Updike said.

But there's still a matter of being cautious and taking it slow in rainy conditions, Updike said.

Who is getting the shot:COVID-19 bivalent booster rates are dismal in Indiana. Here's why.

Black Friday is optimal temperatures for those heading out to participate in window shopping. Daytime conditions on Friday have a forecast of partly sunny with a high of 46 degrees and a low of 33 degrees in the evening.

For those traveling back to the Hoosier state, the weekend is expected to mirror Friday's forecast with mid 50s during the day and lows in the mid 30s.

Rachel Fradette is a general assignment reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at rfradette@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter at @Rachel_Fradette.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
townepost.com

Carmel Christkindlmarkt Returns With New Vendors

The 2022 Christkindlmarkt is happening now! Until Dec. 30th, the authentic German Christmas market is occurring in downtown Carmel between the Palladium and the Tarkington Theater. Named USA TODAY’s 2021 Best Holiday Market, the Christkindlmarkt is an event guests do not want to miss. With more than 1 million visitors...
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving

FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
Southside Times

Southside construction update

I-69 Johnson County: The last bridge beams over the future I-69 will be delivered and staged early this week. Motorists should expect short stoppages on northbound S.R. 37 between Fairview Road and Bluffdale Drive as large trucks are brought into the work zone. Bridge crews plan to set the beams following the holiday weekend. Road crews expect to cease operations by noon on Wednesday for Thanksgiving. Motorists should watch for clean-up work on the shoulder when traveling for the holidays.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Indy with Kids

Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park

As the cold weather rolls into central Indiana, Malibu Jack’s, an indoor theme park is open and ready for fun. It’s always sunny and warm at Malibu Jack’s, the newest indoor place to play in Lafayette. Like a tropical town boardwalk, Malibu Jacks has mini golf, arcade games, virtual reality, and roller coasters.
LAFAYETTE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

MacKenzie Scott donates $3 million to Indiana charter school operator

Paramount Schools of Excellence recently received a surprise $3 million donation, which will help the organization open two new schools next fall in South Bend and Lafayette. The financial gift, the largest received by the Indianapolis-based public charter school network, is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. In the past week,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy