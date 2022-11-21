ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Kenny Chesney stopping in Kentucky for 2023 tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to Kentucky for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. For his ninth stop of the tour, he'll be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on April 25. There are several ways to get tickets for the tour, including multiple presales....
LEXINGTON, KY
wfpk.org

Grandaddy Short Leg just released their last album, The Ballad of Cain

Southern Indiana rock trio Grandaddy Short Leg just released their album called The Ballad of Cain. They have said this one will be their last, then they’re moving on to new projects. Sad to see them go after such a good album! Full of good storytelling, high energy tracks, and what they call their “Hillbilly Underground” sound which is infused with blues, rock, and country. The band has said they’ll be together for one more year. But we all know so much can change in just a minute so maybe we’ll hear more from them in the future? Hope so. Catch them live for their album release show at The Alibi in Corydon, Indiana on December 3rd, 2022. The Ballad of Cain is now streaming everywhere with physical copies also available.
CORYDON, IN
WLKY.com

New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wfpk.org

Bring Me The Horizon: “You’re never gonna have compassion for another person until you have it for yourself”

Bring Me The Horizon on Next Chapter of Post Human, Emo Sounds, & Self Acceptance. Oliver Sykes and Matt Nicholls join Kyle Meredith backstage at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY to talk about the upcoming second chapter in their Post Human series. Oliver analyzes the choice to do a long album run in what can seem like a singles-based world, as well as directing this latest set in a more emo and post hardcore sound, while Matt talks about having to learn different drum styles with each new release. Sykes also discusses the bigger story being told and how it looks at recovery and human evolution, as well as self acceptance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game. After dropping each of their first three games by a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Winners of Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'

Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Food Favorites That You Can’t Go Wrong With

Looking for a nice, casual place where we could settle in with our laptops and get some work done over lunch, my friends Amy and Susan and I found our way to Heart and Soy. I was expecting good cheap eats. I was delighted to find something more: A hearty, delicious dish that tickled my taste buds with memories of times past. Quang’s traditional yellow noodles ($11.50).
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy