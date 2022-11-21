Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wave 3
‘Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night’ being held at Louisville Palace Theater
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Roses Distillery is holding its first-ever ‘Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night.’. It will be on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release. Those who attend can watch a showing of ‘A Christmas Story’ at the Louisville Palace Theater...
WLKY.com
Kenny Chesney stopping in Kentucky for 2023 tour
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to Kentucky for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. For his ninth stop of the tour, he'll be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on April 25. There are several ways to get tickets for the tour, including multiple presales....
wfpk.org
M. W. Hale honors his father in his new single “King of This Town”
Louisville musician M. W. Hale shared a new single called “King of This Town,” a touching tribute to his late father. We first heard from Hale earlier this year with the release of his single “Hung The Moon.”. Of the new song, Hale shared:. “‘King of this...
wfpk.org
Grandaddy Short Leg just released their last album, The Ballad of Cain
Southern Indiana rock trio Grandaddy Short Leg just released their album called The Ballad of Cain. They have said this one will be their last, then they’re moving on to new projects. Sad to see them go after such a good album! Full of good storytelling, high energy tracks, and what they call their “Hillbilly Underground” sound which is infused with blues, rock, and country. The band has said they’ll be together for one more year. But we all know so much can change in just a minute so maybe we’ll hear more from them in the future? Hope so. Catch them live for their album release show at The Alibi in Corydon, Indiana on December 3rd, 2022. The Ballad of Cain is now streaming everywhere with physical copies also available.
WLKY.com
New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
wfpk.org
New tune from Aaron Bibelhauser: “This song has always given me a sense of peace through the holidays”
Louisville musician and WFPK host of Bluegrass Evolution, Aaron Bibelhauser just released the song “Christmas For Cowboys” that gives him great comfort during the holidays. The song was just released today on most streaming platforms. It’s an acoustic piece with Aaron’s excellent Dobro playing and vocals. He explains:
wfpk.org
Bring Me The Horizon: “You’re never gonna have compassion for another person until you have it for yourself”
Bring Me The Horizon on Next Chapter of Post Human, Emo Sounds, & Self Acceptance. Oliver Sykes and Matt Nicholls join Kyle Meredith backstage at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY to talk about the upcoming second chapter in their Post Human series. Oliver analyzes the choice to do a long album run in what can seem like a singles-based world, as well as directing this latest set in a more emo and post hardcore sound, while Matt talks about having to learn different drum styles with each new release. Sykes also discusses the bigger story being told and how it looks at recovery and human evolution, as well as self acceptance.
Raleigh News & Observer
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game. After dropping each of their first three games by a...
Wave 3
Louisville businesses collecting coats on Black Friday during Free Coat Exchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of local businesses are working together to collect coats for people in need on Black Friday. The effort is part of the Free Coat Exchange program, which is running on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a release. People who...
Wave 3
Winners of Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch...
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood group continues raising money to create buffalo artwork in Preston Street median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area. More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street. Now, concepts are being...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Food Favorites That You Can’t Go Wrong With
Looking for a nice, casual place where we could settle in with our laptops and get some work done over lunch, my friends Amy and Susan and I found our way to Heart and Soy. I was expecting good cheap eats. I was delighted to find something more: A hearty, delicious dish that tickled my taste buds with memories of times past. Quang’s traditional yellow noodles ($11.50).
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
College Basketball World Reacts To Louisville's Awful Performance Today
Louisville has entered early crisis mode following Tuesday's embarrassing loss in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The men's basketball team fell to 0-5 after a 70-38 loss to Texas Tech. Louisville had more turnovers (18) than field goals (11) and assists (five) combined while committing 23 fouls and allowing 45 rebounds.
wdrb.com
Proceeds from 3 Scooter's Coffee specialty drinks to be donated to Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jude's Jingle Tree is again supporting the Home of the Innocents, and this year, your morning coffee can also help. Scooter's Coffee has created three specialty holiday drinks named after WDRB in the Morning personalities, and pledges to donate the proceeds from their sale. Sterling's Sugar...
Louisville, Kenny Payne questioned after horrid offensive showing against Texas Tech as Cardinals fall to 0-5
Louisville basketball struggled mightily on offense in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech, losing 70-38 to move to 0-5 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. The Cardinals shot 11-of-49 (22.4%) from the field and had 18 turnovers. Their leading scorer was forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who had just seven points.
WLKY.com
This drive-in movie theater in Oldham County is showing 'Elf' for free
Is it even really Christmas time if you haven't watched "Elf"?. A drive-in theater in Oldham County will be showing it for free to kick off December. The event is actually presented by Youth Linking Oldham County, a student-run organization that spreads awareness about the dangers of substance abuse. They...
Woodford Co. baker earns spot on 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
A woman from right here in central Kentucky takes cookie decorating to a whole new level. In fact, she's taking her creativity to a whole new level.
wdrb.com
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
