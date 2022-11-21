Boynton Beach Sued Over Death Of Teen On Dirt Bike

Photo: CBS 12

A lawsuit has been filed against a South Florida city and its police department over the death of a Black teen on a dirt bike.

13-year old Stanley Davis III crashed the dirt bike the day after Christmas last year while being chased by a now former Boynton Beach police officer.

The suit was filed in federal court by prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, and claims the child's constitutional rights were violated.

While the Florida Highway Patrol concluded that Officer Mark Sohn did nothing wrong and the teen was violating the law and driving carelessly at a very high rate of speed, Sohn was eventually fired after much uproar from the community.

Internal Affairs found the 20-year veteran of the police department "brought discredit upon the agency."

The suit claims the city ignored Sohn's bad behavior for years.