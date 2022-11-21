ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach Sued Over Death Of Teen On Dirt Bike

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

A lawsuit has been filed against a South Florida city and its police department over the death of a Black teen on a dirt bike.

13-year old Stanley Davis III crashed the dirt bike the day after Christmas last year while being chased by a now former Boynton Beach police officer.

The suit was filed in federal court by prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, and claims the child's constitutional rights were violated.

While the Florida Highway Patrol concluded that Officer Mark Sohn did nothing wrong and the teen was violating the law and driving carelessly at a very high rate of speed, Sohn was eventually fired after much uproar from the community.

Internal Affairs found the 20-year veteran of the police department "brought discredit upon the agency."

The suit claims the city ignored Sohn's bad behavior for years.

Nikki Click
3d ago

Sad for there loss. however why was he driving a dirt bike with no license. why would parents give a child a dirt bike to drive on a main city street? he ran because he was in the wrong. he knew he wasn't allowed to be on the bike. sadly no amount of money will bring him back.

Debbie Cannon
3d ago

The parents should be sued for letting him ride a dirt bike on a public road. Stop, trying to make money over a tragic child's life.

chynaa
3d ago

That kid was never supposed to out race the cop in the first place, He could of just stopped and followed the cops directions and this would of never happened

