Cleveland.com

Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren 'serial rapist' found guilty

A Warren man, dubbed by prosecutors as a "serial rapist" was found guilty Monday for forcing his way into a woman's car at knifepoint at a Champion Township car wash on June 4. David Honzu, 64, was found guilty on the three counts of kidnapping, robbery, and tampering with evidence.
WARREN, OH
WKYC

3 Lorain police officers ousted, 1 indicted for 'gross misconduct'

LORAIN, Ohio — Three Lorain police officers have either been fired or resigned in disgrace following an internal investigation into several allegations of "gross misconduct." Police Chief Jim McCann says he had recommended Lt. Tabitha Angello, Sgt. Ken Zapolski, and Officer Carlos Trujillo all be terminated, and that all...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland.com

Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure

PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
PARMA, OH
cleveland.com

2 men get life sentences for separate murders in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two Akron men, convicted of separate slayings that occurred in 2018 and 2019, were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said. Eugene Wells, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man charged with selling narcotics that led to fatal overdose

CLEVELAND — A 54-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with selling narcotics that resulted in a fatal overdose earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, in a superseding indictment, Rubin Austin has been charged with distributing a heroin, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl mixture to a victim, who later suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting the substance. Austin has also been charged with additional counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack) and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Report: Brass knuckles, pepper spray used in Warren fight

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a fight in which brass knuckles, pepper spray and a baseball bat were used in a fight between neighbors. According to a police report, it happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at apartments in the 1300 block of Robert Ave. One of...
WARREN, OH
cleveland.com

Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Man gets 28 years to life in prison for 2018 Akron barbershop murder

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will potentially serve the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting at a barbershop more than four years ago. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien sentenced 29-year-old Salah Mahdi on Tuesday, further stating that the convicted killer will be eligible for parole after 28 years. A jury convicted Mahdi three weeks ago on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having a weapon under disability.
AKRON, OH

