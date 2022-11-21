NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."

