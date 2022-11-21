ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

13News Now

Shooting in Colorado impacts Hampton Roads LGBTQ communities

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting that killed five people and hurt at least 17 others at Club Q in Colorado is impacting the LGBTQ community in Hampton Roads. Some members of that community told 13News Now the shooting makes them nervous and scared. But owners at MJ’s Tavern in Norfolk are hoping to give people a place to feel safe.
13News Now

Hampton shooting leaves 1 dead on Thanksgiving day

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting on Thanksgiving day. In a tweet, the division said it happened at the intersection of Aberdeen Road and W. Mercury Boulevard just before 8:45 p.m. Police said one man died. Details are limited at this time. Police haven't...
13News Now

Got some toys? Z104, Shaggy seek donations for 'Stuff The Bus' drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
13News Now

Search underway after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning. The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal belongings. Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the...
