Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Virginia Beach minister and 5/31 survivor offers support to Walmart survivors
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a gunman shot and killed six people in a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night, survivors are still grappling with what happened. One Virginia Beach reverend said he knows what they’re going through. Edward Weeden was inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center when a disgruntled...
'Chesapeake Strong' | Hampton Roads community keeps Walmart victims in mind this Thanksgiving
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As many people gather with family this Thanksgiving, some dinner tables will have empty seats. Sheloni Collins spent part of his holiday leaving flowers at a memorial for the six lives lost during the Walmart shooting on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. “My oldest son went...
Shooting in Colorado impacts Hampton Roads LGBTQ communities
NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting that killed five people and hurt at least 17 others at Club Q in Colorado is impacting the LGBTQ community in Hampton Roads. Some members of that community told 13News Now the shooting makes them nervous and scared. But owners at MJ’s Tavern in Norfolk are hoping to give people a place to feel safe.
'He had the gun pointed at me' | Survivor recounts harrowing moments inside Chesapeake Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Editor's note: Readers may find some details outlined in this story disturbing. On Thanksgiving 2022, families of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims missed a loved one at the dinner table. 13News Now learned some of the families in mourning decided against a holiday gathering. Those who...
Days after Walmart mass shooting, two survivors serve others for Thanksgiving
NORFOLK, Va. — Two survivors of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake are thankful to be alive, and on Thanksgiving, they expressed their gratitude by serving others. For Mechele Hairston, this holiday is now a story of survival and perseverance. “Beyond the adversity, just move forward," she said. Hairston...
Norfolk church group offers free hot meals in 'Feed the City' annual Thanksgiving tradition
NORFOLK, Va. — After so much turmoil and heartbreak, one Norfolk church group is doing its part to bring some holiday cheer as part of a Feed the City event. Calvary Revival Church Senior Pastor Janeen McBath and her group offered hundreds of free hot meals, fresh produce and every day essentials to anyone in need.
Serving the community: Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meaning
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, staff at the Salvation Army made a huge feast for the Hampton Roads community. The Thanksgiving spirit came through with full plates and a strong message of staying positive through a tough year. Many people stood in line to get a Thanksgiving meal inside...
Hampton shooting leaves 1 dead on Thanksgiving day
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting on Thanksgiving day. In a tweet, the division said it happened at the intersection of Aberdeen Road and W. Mercury Boulevard just before 8:45 p.m. Police said one man died. Details are limited at this time. Police haven't...
Pair of shootings in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night. Authorities said one shooting happened in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Police said one person died and they are currently trying to find a suspect. The other shooting...
Investigation into Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting continues to unfold
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police spent Wednesday combing through evidence at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. They said it could take several days to finish processing the scene. 13News Now spoke with a former Virginia Beach Police investigator and spokesman to look more closely at what will happen...
Miyares launches 'One Pill Can Kill,' a public awareness campaign
NORFOLK, Va. — As many families prepare to gather for the holidays, Attorney General Jason Miyares wants many to be reminded of the lives lost due to opioid use. “Every day, four Virginians lose their lives [because of opioids], and there are families that are impacted,” he said.
'It's disheartening' | Sentara doctors and nurses work around the clock to save lives
NORFOLK, Va. — It's a tragic scene that doctors and nurses say they prepare to take on at any moment but hope to never face. Seven people died in the mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night, including the shooter. Seven others got hurt, according to hospital leaders.
Norfolk partnership with anti-crime group ‘extremely productive’
NORFOLK, Va. — As Norfolk police investigate who shot two teenagers in the last week, city leaders are continuing work with an outside team to fight crime. Norfolk City Council members are hoping to stop the violence through a partnership with the Newark Community Street Team. On Saturday night,...
Got some toys? Z104, Shaggy seek donations for 'Stuff The Bus' drive.
NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
Virginia Beach principal arrested after woman accuses him of reaching up her skirt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school administrator was charged with misdemeanor simple assault in Virginia Beach. Joel Guldenschuh was arrested after a woman told police that he put his hand up her dress at a Halloween party on October 29, court documents obtained by 13News Now show. Originally, police...
Norfolk's Grandy Village community joins together for Thanksgiving dinner; Organizers share hope for peace
NORFOLK, Va. — After a year of gun violence across Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to start the new year with love and hope. Monday night, they fed 300 students, parents and folks from the Grandy Village neighborhood at Chesterfield Academy. Although they were enjoying...
Residents, community leaders, city manager outline desired qualities in Norfolk's new police chief
NORFOLK, Va. — Managers with the City of Norfolk and consulting firm Morris & McDaniel are nearing one critical step in the search for a new police chief. They are set to close application portals on Nov. 26. That way, they can try to meet their goal of announcing a pick by the end of the year.
This 8-year-old in Gloucester had a different type of birthday wish.
GLOUCESTER, Va. — A birthday party for an 8-year-old typically consists of lots of presents, a party with friends and a themed cake. But for his birthday, Isaac O'Shields, a resident of Gloucester, wanted something different. He wanted to help his community for his special day. So, he asked...
NSU graduates to hear from Missy Elliott in commencement address
NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly 400 students will graduate this December from Norfolk State University. A Hampton Roads native with celebrity status will be their commencement speaker. Missy Elliott will return to the 757 for the graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10, which will be in Joseph G....
Search underway after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning. The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal belongings. Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the...
