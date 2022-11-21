Read full article on original website
Substance abuse counselor sentenced for vehicular assault, OVI charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A substance abuse counselor who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing an accident that injured another driver was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in prison. Brian Williams, 47, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge Maureen Sweeney on charges of...
Man, teens arrested with loaded guns in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people, all from New Castle, Pa., were taken into custody Tuesday after police found three guns, including an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle, during a traffic stop on the South Side. Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm...
Man dies following crash in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A 63-year-old Sharon man has died following a crash Thursday morning on West State Street. The crash happened just after 10 a.m., and the vehicle flipped over and hit a utility pole. Crews took the man to the hospital, but he died. Part of West...
Crash delays traffic in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An already busy day for drivers along US-224 in Boardman was made even more of a mess by a crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:20 p.m. near the intersection with Mill Creek Boulevard. Boardman police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were...
Investigators find suspected drugs on I-80 in Trumbull County
(WKBN) – The TAG Drug Task Force announced that several departments found narcotics on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County last week. According to the TAG Drug Task Force Facebook page, the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Unit, along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on I-80 in Trumbull County on Friday.
Charges mount for woman accused of shoplifting, assault
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A shoplifting incident at the Walmart in Liberty escalated into a slew of charges for a Youngstown woman. Sherriann Odem, 25, is facing charges of felonious assault, intimidation, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, vandalism, theft and obstructing official business. She was arraigned in...
Traffic stop leads to gun charges in Cortland
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Louisiana is in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Cortland. Sherrif’s deputies pulled over a driver after they saw him cross over the middle line a couple of times while driving on Route 88 near the causeway in Mecca Township.
SR 534 reopens after fire
SOUTHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — State Route 534 is back open after a fire in Southington on Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 2400 block of State Route 534 around 6:30 p.m. The Braceville Fire Department was called for mutual aid and shared photos of...
Neighbor helps rescue family from Warren house fire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A family in Warren is counting their blessings after a fire destroyed their home late Wednesday night. The fire occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Freeman Street. Despite Warren firefighters’ efforts, the house was a complete loss, leaving the family without...
House destroyed, family displaced in Warren fire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday night that completely destroyed a house. It happened on the 500 block of Freeman Street NW near Mahoning Avenue in Warren just before 11 p.m. Warren fire department said the house was a total loss. The house was occupied...
Valley man’s model train collection worth more than memories
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — A beloved and valuable collection of model trains is up for grabs. Austintown native Bernard Check collected trains starting in the 1970s, amassing thousands of them. A year after his death, his family is now parting with the collection, which is valued at more...
Extortionist targets Canfield man
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old man told police that he was the victim of an extortionist. According to a police report, the man said he had been chatting online with a woman through an app called Adult Friend Finder. He said the communication was going well until the woman asked the man to send her a selfie and he did.
Sheriff’s office joins volunteers to prepare Thanksgiving dinners Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For several hours Wednesday, the Austintown Senior Center was home to a number of assembly lines. First, there was the kitchen where volunteers scooped food into containers, and then down the hall others pieced together more than 300 Thanksgiving dinners with all the fixins for delivery.
Mahoning County commissioners select interim prosecutor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners have selected an interim Mahoning County prosecutor to fill in after Paul Gains retires on Nov. 30. They’ve named long-time Assistant Prosecutor Gina DeGenova to serve as interim prosecutor — at least until Mahoning County Democrat Party Precinct Committee members elect someone to fill out the remainder of Gains’ unexpired term.
Valley enjoying warm weather this Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Families were out and about making the most of this unusually-warm weather this Thanksgiving. Dozens were out taking a stroll, walking their dogs and enjoying time with family at Lanterman’s Mill at Mill Creek Park. We spoke with one family from Columbus visiting relatives...
Recipients of Youngstown food drive thankful for help amidst rising food costs
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People began arriving before sun-up and then stood in line for close to an hour in the early-morning chill Tuesday for their chance to pick up free food for Thanksgiving. On a typical Tuesday, the Gleaner’s Foodbank on Pyatt Street will serve around 300 families,...
Local Wahlburgers opening this week
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Wahlburgers in the Mahoning Valley will open at 11 a.m. this Friday. It will be inside Hollywood Gaming in Austintown. Wahlburgers replaces the open space in the food court, right next to the gaming floor. It will be open from 11 a.m. to...
Runners, dogs gather for parade, Turkey Trot race
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Kiwanis Club put on the 44th Annual Turkey Trot Race on Thursday. The race at Kent State Trumbull Campus had a 2-mile and 5-mile event. Matthews High School Key Club ran a new event, the Pilgrims and Pup-Kins Parade, where 11 dogs competed in a costume parade.
‘The village’s gift to our residents:’ Free parking in Lisbon aims to bring people downtown
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The next time people head out to Lisbon to shop or eat, they won’t have to dig in their wallets for spare change. Starting Wednesday, every parking meter has been covered with a bag, so parking is now free through the end of the year.
Ohio AG gives tips for shoppers to avoid holiday scams
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost provided tips for consumers to avoid potential scams during the holiday shopping season. In a press release Tuesday, Yost made the following recommendations for consumers:. Research sellers carefully. Search for complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the...
