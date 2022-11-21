ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

Wilmington provider joins Kettering Physician Network

DAYTON, Ohio – The Kettering Physician Network recently welcomed a new provider in Wilmington. Mindy Kahlhamer, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Health Primary Care, a service of Soin Medical Center, in Wilmington. Mindy specializes in family medicine. She earned her Master of Science Nursing from the Family Nurse Practitioner program...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Southern State students inducted into PTK honor society

The membership of one of higher education’s most recognized honor societies, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), was enhanced by the induction of several new members at a Nov. 17 ceremony held on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus. Founded in 1918, PTK honors academic achievement in two-year colleges. To...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Visitor wants Christ in school

There should be some way for students to celebrate Jesus Christ in the Hillsboro City Schools since “evil” traditions are promoted at the school, Paula Anteck Toenniges said at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. Toenniges said she has not been involved in the Hillsboro schools for...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Vance to speak at Wilmington

Hillsboro native Andy Vance will be the guest speaker at Wilmington College’s Agricultural Law class at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Room 148 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. The facility is located at the corner of Elm and College streets. Vance, an acclaimed agricultural communicator,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Kiwanis, Church of God provide meal for local youths

Kiwanis Club members help prepare the meal for the Clinton County Youth Center Family & Friends Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday. Locals enjoyed a wholesome meal at the Clinton County Youth Center Family & Friends Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington and Wilmington Church of God.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

22-23 Winter Preview: Wilmington swimming

With a solid group of returning swimmers, coach Kacie Jenkins is excited about the upcoming season at Wilmington High School. In addition, Jenkins said there are 14 new swimmers to the program. Of the newcomers, Jenkins said, “I have heard that most of them were on the cross country team...
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIZ

Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds

Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Braving the cold to clean up the city

Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up the downtown (including parade routes and alleyways) area before the festivities began on Saturday. The group collected over 14 bags of litter. Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up...
WILMINGTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund

Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton wrestling

East Clinton has six returning wrestlers and several newcomers from the junior high program as the 2022-23 season begins. In his 14th season as the wrestling coach at East Clinton, head coach Doug Stehlin will be assisted by Andrew Ramsay at the varsity with Tyler Earley the junior high head coach and Josh and John Cline as the junior high assistant coaches.
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers

WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

