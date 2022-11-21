Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
wnewsj.com
Wilmington provider joins Kettering Physician Network
DAYTON, Ohio – The Kettering Physician Network recently welcomed a new provider in Wilmington. Mindy Kahlhamer, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Health Primary Care, a service of Soin Medical Center, in Wilmington. Mindy specializes in family medicine. She earned her Master of Science Nursing from the Family Nurse Practitioner program...
wnewsj.com
Southern State students inducted into PTK honor society
The membership of one of higher education’s most recognized honor societies, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), was enhanced by the induction of several new members at a Nov. 17 ceremony held on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus. Founded in 1918, PTK honors academic achievement in two-year colleges. To...
Times Gazette
Visitor wants Christ in school
There should be some way for students to celebrate Jesus Christ in the Hillsboro City Schools since “evil” traditions are promoted at the school, Paula Anteck Toenniges said at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. Toenniges said she has not been involved in the Hillsboro schools for...
Times Gazette
Vance to speak at Wilmington
Hillsboro native Andy Vance will be the guest speaker at Wilmington College’s Agricultural Law class at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Room 148 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. The facility is located at the corner of Elm and College streets. Vance, an acclaimed agricultural communicator,...
wnewsj.com
Kiwanis, Church of God provide meal for local youths
Kiwanis Club members help prepare the meal for the Clinton County Youth Center Family & Friends Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday. Locals enjoyed a wholesome meal at the Clinton County Youth Center Family & Friends Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington and Wilmington Church of God.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington City School District responds to concerns about ‘After School Satan Club’
WILMINGTON — A notice circulating on Facebook about the “After School Satan Club” indicates it will hold seven events, once a month, starting on Nov. 28 and ending on May 15 at Roy E. Holmes Elementary School. In a release, Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady indicates...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: Wilmington swimming
With a solid group of returning swimmers, coach Kacie Jenkins is excited about the upcoming season at Wilmington High School. In addition, Jenkins said there are 14 new swimmers to the program. Of the newcomers, Jenkins said, “I have heard that most of them were on the cross country team...
WHIZ
Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds
Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's long overdue': Cincinnati breaks ground on $13.6M consolidated fire training campus
CINCINNATI – After years of planning, the City of Cincinnati is breaking ground on a $13.623 million on a new fire campus that officials hope provides more efficient and central training resources for firefighters and paramedics. What You Need To Know. A new Cincinnati Fire Department training campus is...
Senator Brown urges Norcold to rethink closure of Miami Valley plants
“The decision to close Norcold in Gettysburg and Sidney is short-sighted and fails to recognize the productivity of their workforce,” Brown wrote. “It has also caught these communities by surprise after many years of service."
wnewsj.com
Braving the cold to clean up the city
Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up the downtown (including parade routes and alleyways) area before the festivities began on Saturday. The group collected over 14 bags of litter. Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up...
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
columbusunderground.com
Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund
Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
Fox 19
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
wosu.org
Construction halted on new Ohio State hospital tower after cracking found in concrete column
The Ohio State University has stopped construction on its huge inpatient hospital tower after officials say cracking was found in one concrete column on Monday. The university says the cracking appears to be localized to one of hundreds of columns on the Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital currently under construction.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton wrestling
East Clinton has six returning wrestlers and several newcomers from the junior high program as the 2022-23 season begins. In his 14th season as the wrestling coach at East Clinton, head coach Doug Stehlin will be assisted by Andrew Ramsay at the varsity with Tyler Earley the junior high head coach and Josh and John Cline as the junior high assistant coaches.
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
wnewsj.com
Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers
WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
