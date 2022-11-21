ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

houmatimes.com

Chauvin man arrested during traffic stop by TPSO K-9 and Patrol Divisions

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man on multiple charges in connection with a traffic stop completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Patrol Division. Channing Jude Sevin, 38, of Chauvin, was arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons related charges associated with the investigation, along with outstanding Felony warrants.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

Family Dollar robbery suspects wanted by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are attempting to identify several Family Dollar robbery suspects. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft took place on the evening of Oct. 11 at the Family Dollar located on Government Street. The suspects allegedly grabbed a large number of items before fleeing without paying.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Law enforcement arrests two for reported gunfire at busy intersection Tuesday

WHITE CASTLE - Law enforcement arrested two people after reports of gunfire erupting at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon. The White Castle Police Department, along with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Keegan Nicholas and Damion Scott, both 19 years old, following the shots. The investigation stemmed from reports of gunfire at the intersection of LA-1 at Highway 69 in White Castle around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Two men arrested in Nov. 12 shooting on U.S. 90

Patterson police have arrested two men believed to have been involved in a Nov. 12 shooting involving vehicles driving west on U.S. 90 in Patterson. The two men have been booked on attempted murder charges. Arrested were:. --Desmond K. Young, 22, Joseph Street, Morgan City, at 3:26 p.m. Friday on...
PATTERSON, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Affidavit: Son becomes enraged hearing father blow his nose before firing fatal shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting his father to death Tuesday was arrested on a manslaughter charge. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Adam Carter, 21, shot his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, Tuesday morning at around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive. The shooting took place after the two had an argument, police initially said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday afternoon incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer, stemming from the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
LABADIEVILLE, LA
WKRG News 5

1 shot to death, 2 hurt in Baton Rouge Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

