Marin County DA sued for racial discrimination by former deputy district attorney
Former Deputy District Attorney Cameron Jones, who is Black, says he was fired after complaining about unfair treatment on the job. This comes as another group of employees says a photo of a staff member in blackface created a hostile work environment.
Oakland Mayor-elect Sheng Thao makes history, becomes 1st Hmong mayor of major US city
As the first Hmong to be elected mayor of a major U.S. city, Thao's win symbolizes long overdue visibility for a sometimes overlooked community.
It's official -- City Council member Sheng Thao is new mayor of Oakland
OAKLAND -- City Councilwoman Sheng Thao is set to become Oakand's next mayor after the registrar of voters announced that the final remaining ballots would not be sufficient to change the outcome of the hotly contested race.Challenger Loren Taylor conceded the race Tuesday morning after being edged out in the vote count.The new mayor-elect will inherit a city with rising crime and rampant homelessness."We are excited to be making history in the city of Oakland," Mayor-elect Sheng Thao said from her home Tuesday. "I am the first Hmong-American mayor in the whole nation." Thao says she is energized and humbled by...
CBS Austin
San Francisco election official could be fired in effort to advance 'racial equity,' stirring outrage
SAN FRANCISCO (TND) — Editor's Note: After this story was originally published, the San Francisco Chronicle updated its reporting. Changes have been made to this story to reflect those updates. The San Francisco Elections Commission, which oversees the city’s Department of Elections, voted last week to hire a search...
bohemian.com
Santa Rosa council passes five-year homelessness strategy
As cold temperatures descend on the North Bay, advocates are pushing for more measures to protect people living on the street. In a statement released on Friday, Nov. 18, the Sonoma County Human Rights Commission called on the county to provide “immediate relief” during freezing conditions by opening public buildings, including the Veterans Memorial Hall and Sonoma County Fairgrounds buildings, to offer additional emergency shelter for unhoused people.
Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after officers forced to break up fights in large downtown bar crowd
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The night before Thanksgiving is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday,” which is known to be a time in millennial culture for old friends to get together in their hometown at a bar or nightclub. However, that night is infamously known for a number of drunk driving cases, and Wednesday night in Petaluma was […]
Conservative sees future hope in politically liberal San Francisco
By Lauren Toms, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO -- Just over 6% of San Francisco voters are registered Republicans, including John Dennis. He's the chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party and loves the city — even its politics. "The weather's amazing, great people, interesting business, interesting politics," Dennis told KPIX 5. Of the 500,000 registered voters in San Francisco County, 33,000 are Republicans, a trait some have called unicorn-like in a city that has voted predominantly for Democrats and liberal-leaning policies for decades. "To me it's liberating because I have very strong libertarian ideas which have a home in the Republican party," Dennis said. "I...
sfstandard.com
City Didn’t Know SF Homeless Nonprofit Referred for FBI Probe Isn’t Even a Nonprofit
City officials have spent the better part of this year scrambling to save a nonprofit that allegedly mismanaged money to house homeless people in one of San Francisco’s poorest neighborhoods after it received tens of millions of dollars in city and federal grants. But there’s one big problem: The...
techacrobat.com
San Francisco Police is requesting authorization to use lethal force using robots
New rules created by the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) permit the employment of militaristic robots to execute criminal suspects. The SFPD Board of Supervisors Rules Committee has adopted the regulations, and the committee is requesting that they be included in municipal ordinances. The policy is part of a more...
thesfnews.com
Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
kiowacountypress.net
Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two years as department racked up overtime
(The Center Square) - Amid the pandemic, one city of Berkeley firefighter made gross pay of $702,941 over two years. That firefighter made $362,940 in 2020 with $213,708 in overtime and then grossed $340,001 with $181,726 in overtime in 2021. In 2021, 39 Berkeley firefighters made $200,000 or more. The...
kalw.org
Sheng Thao apparent winner in Oakland mayor’s race
The 37-year old Asian American took a lead in the balloting after 23,000 ballots were tabulated Friday, giving her a 680-vote lead over Councilman Loren Taylor. With about 2,000 ballots throughout Alameda County – a fraction of those from Oakland – remaining to be counted, Thao has 50.3 percent of the vote against 49.7 percent for Taylor in ranked choice voting. More than 124,000 ballots were cast.
bohemian.com
Sonoma Developmental Center plan heads to Board of Supervisors
On Dec. 16, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is set to consider a plan to sell off 945 acres of state-owned land to a private bidder. Known as the Sonoma Developmental Center since 1986, the Glen Ellen property was used as one of the state’s numerous mental hospitals beginning in 1883. In 2018, the center was closed and, ever since, the state has been itching to get rid of it.
Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg
photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue. Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness. "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here." That new homeless...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Homeless Shelter Death Unclear But Not Suspicious
Santa Rosa police do not believe a death inside a homeless shelter was suspicious. A 36-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency at Sam Jones Hall on Monday morning. Staff members gave him CPR before paramedics arrived. The cause of death is not clear.
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
ksro.com
Logging Plan Between Guerneville and Monte Rio Approved
Cal Fire has approved a controversial logging plan between Guerneville and Monte Rio. It allows for the selective logging of redwood and Douglas fir trees on 224-acres of land above the lower Russian River. Cal Fire officials say, after months of revisions, the plan for the Silver Estates Harvest now follows state Forest Practice Rules. The landowner will next decide whether to start logging operations this winter. But, opponents are still threatening possible legal action to block the logging plan.
Ghost gun recovered after Vallejo shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest was made after a shooting in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said on Facebook. Police also recovered a ghost gun that they say was used for the shooting. The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara Street and Hichborn Street. Officers […]
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
ksro.com
Micah’s Hugs Hosting Two Upcoming Training Sessions on Narcan
A non profit started by Sebastopol parents will host two training sessions on the use of Narcan next week. Micah and Michelle Sawyer started Michah’s Hugs after the 2019 death of their son Micah Jr. from an fentanyl overdose. The sessions hosted by Micah’s Hugs will distribute two doses of Narcan nasal spray to every attendee and teach them how to administer the emergency Naloxone treatment. The sessions are next Tuesday night at the Rancho Adobe Fire Cotati Station, and next Wednesday night at the Monte Rio Community Center. Attendance is limited for both sessions.
