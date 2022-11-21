ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

CBS San Francisco

It's official -- City Council member Sheng Thao is new mayor of Oakland

OAKLAND -- City Councilwoman Sheng Thao is set to become Oakand's next mayor after the registrar of voters announced that the final remaining ballots would not be sufficient to change the outcome of the hotly contested race.Challenger Loren Taylor conceded the race Tuesday morning after being edged out in the vote count.The new mayor-elect will inherit a city with rising crime and rampant homelessness."We are excited to be making history in the city of Oakland," Mayor-elect Sheng Thao said from her home Tuesday. "I am the first Hmong-American mayor in the whole nation." Thao says she is energized and humbled by...
OAKLAND, CA
bohemian.com

Santa Rosa council passes five-year homelessness strategy

As cold temperatures descend on the North Bay, advocates are pushing for more measures to protect people living on the street. In a statement released on Friday, Nov. 18, the Sonoma County Human Rights Commission called on the county to provide “immediate relief” during freezing conditions by opening public buildings, including the Veterans Memorial Hall and Sonoma County Fairgrounds buildings, to offer additional emergency shelter for unhoused people.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Conservative sees future hope in politically liberal San Francisco

By Lauren Toms, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO -- Just over 6% of San Francisco voters are registered Republicans, including John Dennis. He's the chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party and loves the city — even its politics. "The weather's amazing, great people, interesting business, interesting politics," Dennis told KPIX 5. Of the 500,000 registered voters in San Francisco County, 33,000 are Republicans, a trait some have called unicorn-like in a city that has voted predominantly for Democrats and liberal-leaning policies for decades. "To me it's liberating because I have very strong libertarian ideas which have a home in the Republican party," Dennis said. "I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Sheng Thao apparent winner in Oakland mayor’s race

The 37-year old Asian American took a lead in the balloting after 23,000 ballots were tabulated Friday, giving her a 680-vote lead over Councilman Loren Taylor. With about 2,000 ballots throughout Alameda County – a fraction of those from Oakland – remaining to be counted, Thao has 50.3 percent of the vote against 49.7 percent for Taylor in ranked choice voting. More than 124,000 ballots were cast.
OAKLAND, CA
bohemian.com

Sonoma Developmental Center plan heads to Board of Supervisors

On Dec. 16, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is set to consider a plan to sell off 945 acres of state-owned land to a private bidder. Known as the Sonoma Developmental Center since 1986, the Glen Ellen property was used as one of the state’s numerous mental hospitals beginning in 1883. In 2018, the center was closed and, ever since, the state has been itching to get rid of it.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg

photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue.   Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness.   "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here."   That new homeless...
HEALDSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County

A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Logging Plan Between Guerneville and Monte Rio Approved

Cal Fire has approved a controversial logging plan between Guerneville and Monte Rio. It allows for the selective logging of redwood and Douglas fir trees on 224-acres of land above the lower Russian River. Cal Fire officials say, after months of revisions, the plan for the Silver Estates Harvest now follows state Forest Practice Rules. The landowner will next decide whether to start logging operations this winter. But, opponents are still threatening possible legal action to block the logging plan.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost gun recovered after Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest was made after a shooting in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said on Facebook. Police also recovered a ghost gun that they say was used for the shooting. The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara Street and Hichborn Street. Officers […]
VALLEJO, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Micah’s Hugs Hosting Two Upcoming Training Sessions on Narcan

A non profit started by Sebastopol parents will host two training sessions on the use of Narcan next week. Micah and Michelle Sawyer started Michah’s Hugs after the 2019 death of their son Micah Jr. from an fentanyl overdose. The sessions hosted by Micah’s Hugs will distribute two doses of Narcan nasal spray to every attendee and teach them how to administer the emergency Naloxone treatment. The sessions are next Tuesday night at the Rancho Adobe Fire Cotati Station, and next Wednesday night at the Monte Rio Community Center. Attendance is limited for both sessions.
SEBASTOPOL, CA

