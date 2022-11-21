OAKLAND -- City Councilwoman Sheng Thao is set to become Oakand's next mayor after the registrar of voters announced that the final remaining ballots would not be sufficient to change the outcome of the hotly contested race.Challenger Loren Taylor conceded the race Tuesday morning after being edged out in the vote count.The new mayor-elect will inherit a city with rising crime and rampant homelessness."We are excited to be making history in the city of Oakland," Mayor-elect Sheng Thao said from her home Tuesday. "I am the first Hmong-American mayor in the whole nation." Thao says she is energized and humbled by...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO