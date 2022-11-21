Read full article on original website
Relay Queens collecting for Hope Lodge Christmas
The Chilton County Relay For Life Queens are looking to spread Christmas cheer to those who will not be able to celebrate in their usual way this year. Collection has begun for care packages for cancer patients at the American Cancer Society Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge in Birmingham. The lodge offers cancer patients a place to stay while they receive treatments.
DHR JOBS program sees success in Chilton
Helping community members achieve a stable financial position through steady employment is the focus for Chilton County DHR’s JOBS program. This program is open to those in the Family Assistance program, which provides some funding for qualifying families to cover expenses that cannot be paid for through food stamps.
Thorsby Christmas tree lighting a special event for city
The City of Thorsby Christmas tree lighting is on the horizon for the Swedish settlement in the south, and Christmas spirit is already in the air. The tree lighting will take place on Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. at Richard Wood Park. The Thorsby High School band, Thorsby First Baptist...
Commission expresses thankfulness this Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving season, the Chilton County commissioners have many things to be thankful for. Five of the them recently shared what they are most thankful for this year. All five commissioners mentioned being thankful for the health of their families and themselves, the military and first responders around the country and Jesus Christ.
Thorsby approves grocery store proposal
The Thorsby City Council approved a grocery store proposal for lots seven and eight on Montgomery Avenue at its meeting on Nov. 21. The proposal was one of three that were presented to the council at its Nov. 7 meeting. A Mexican restaurant and a deli-style meat market with a full-service kitchen were the other two proposals.
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Nov. 17-21. April Denise Bradberry Godwin to Derek Gray for $160,000 for Section 16, Township 21, Range 15. Tommy Alan Robbins to Jonathan McKenzie Cagle for $265,000 for Section 30, Township 21 North, Range 16 East. Mike Cash and Tim Cash...
Chilton County teams finding early-season traction on hardwood
High school basketball teams around Chilton County have hit the hardwood to begin the 2022-2023 basketball season, and some teams have already established their mindset for the season. Both Isabella and Maplesville high schools begin their seasons after the Thanksgiving break, but the five other Chilton County area high schools have jumped into the season in full force.
Tigers win ACA Thanksgiving tournament
The Chilton County High School varsity boys’ basketball team took down the Alabama Christian Academy Thanksgiving Tournament in Montgomery on Nov. 22 with a 43-35 win over Abbeville High School. The two-day, four-team tournament saw the Tigers earn a 57-36 win over Sipsey Valley High School in the semifinals to earn a spot in the championship game.
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Nov. 16-21. Domestic-Simple Assault-Family: 14000 Block of County Road 15, Maplesville. Miscellaneous: 700 Block of County Road 406, Thorsby. Miscellaneous: 1500 Block of County Road 16, Clanton. Failure to Register as Sex Offender: City Street, Clanton. Miscellaneous: County Road 24, Verbena. Theft-Miscellaneous, $1,500-2,500: 100 Block of...
