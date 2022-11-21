ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete to host World Cup watch party at Williams Park

By Xavier Harris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PboOZ_0jIppIkC00

ST.PETERSBURGH, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg is getting ready to host Tampa Bay’s biggest World Cup Watch Party and the public is invited to attend.

On Nov. 21, Nov. 25, and Nov. 29, fans can watch the the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) take on their World Cup rivals downtown at Williams Park. The watch parties will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

Fans will get to watch the game live on 18-foot HD screens.

There will also be a pregame pep rally led by the American Outlaws St. Pete Chapter, and entertainment, including The Black Honkeys, Mighty Fine Peppers and 22n.

The event is for all ages. Tickets are $20 for adults, and come with a complimentary drink. The watch party is free for kids 13 and under.

A full schedule of events and more details is available on the event’s Facebook page.

To buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Black Friday Deals in Tampa Bay

Everybody waits all year for the unbeatable deals that businesses have to offer on Black Friday — including in Tampa Bay. We’ve rounded up the following local deals:. Café Quiquiriqui located in Hotel Haya will be offering deals on Black Friday only from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. It will have a complimentary cold brew coffee con Leche with any food or drink purchased, as well as its new menu available starting on Black Friday with seasonal pastries, roasted corn salad, Guava Pastelitos and more.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

New owners open Jack Kerouac's St. Pete home to the public

The new owners of the St. Petersburg house where iconic beat generation novelist and poet Jack Kerouac spent the last two years of his life recently opened it up to the public. What You Need To Know. Tours and events are by reservation only at stpetekerouachouse.org. Jack Kerouac moved into...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle

TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

117K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy