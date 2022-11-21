Read full article on original website
CALEXICO – For all its years of planning and anticipation, the rollout of the proposed Rockwood Avenue Promenade project appears to have overlooked a significant detail. That oversight was made apparent during two recent City Council special meetings, where frustrated merchants accused the city of failing to adequately notify or consult with them about the project, which would permanently close Rockwood Avenue to vehicular traffic between First and Second streets.
