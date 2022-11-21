Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Central Oregon Coast's Florence Holiday Festival Expands, with Gnomes, Lighted Parade
(Florence, Oregon) – A long-standing tradition on the central Oregon Coast is expanding this year. The Florence Holiday Festival is getting some new additions, thanks to the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, and some of it is truly aglow. (Above: near Florence, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) December 3...
kezi.com
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center lowering adoption fees for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be offering $25 adoptions for all pets in the shelter as part of a national event to try to empty the shelters and find homes for adoptable pets. Saving Grace says they are one of more than 275 pet shelters in...
kcfmradio.com
Protecting your Purchases; Coquille Lockdown; Businesses Depend on Local Shoppers; Pets Pics with Santa
The holiday season comes with a lot of joy, but it can include some heartache if you are not careful. It can also be a time of increased theft as we shop and get ready for gift givng. Florence police recommend a few things to do to make sure that you and your purchases are safe. Officer Garret Litterell says securing your purchases is important.
oregontoday.net
Power Outage, Nov. 24
Over 100 Pacific Power customers were without electricity late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning following a vehicle accident in the Bunker Hill area of Coos Bay. According to a report from Pacific Power, the outage occurred about 10:45 p.m. and full power was restored by 3:30 a.m.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KDRV
Earthquake at the Coast, tremors active in Lakeview area
LAKEVIEW & BANDON, Ore. -- A check of recent seismic activity for Oregon shows minor weekend earthquakes near Lakeview and a more noticeable earthquake near Oregon's coast. The U.S. Geological Survey shows an earthquake this morning west of Bandon registering 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale about 150 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. It also shows a 2.7 magnitude earthquake off Oregon's coast yesterday.
oregontoday.net
Big Quake off South Coast, Nov. 22
For the third time in four-days, the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was shaken by an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this was the biggest of the three so far. It was measured as a 5.2-magnitude occurring at 7:42 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 145 miles west of Bandon. The depth was six-miles. A 4.5-magnitude was recorded at the same time, same location, but last Friday, Nov. 18. In between, a 2.7-magnitude was recorded also at the same spot, Sunday, Nov. 20. Another quake was recorded in the same area on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the USGS it measured 2.9-magnitude west of Bandon on the outer fault line.
KDRV
Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
beachconnection.net
Two Little Ghost Towns on S. Oregon Coast Near Bandon: History of Prosper, Randolph
(Bandon, Oregon) – In this 21st century world, it's hard to imagine now what life was like early in the 20th century, and downright impossible to really conjure the previous century. That's especially true of the Oregon coast. (Photos courtesy Bandon Historical Museum) This was a time, at least...
5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days
An earthquake recorded at 5.2 magnitude shook off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive to a call about a man with a gun. The man, 22-year-old Seth Fox, was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold. He then allegedly fired his gun and drove off in the car. No one was injured.
kcfmradio.com
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments. Early today the Oregon State Police with assistance from the Lane County Sheriff’s Department swat team converged upon the Siuslaw dunes apartments on 43rd and highway 101. There was no official information coming from authorities as to the reason for the swell of law enforcement in the area, but Florence Police Chief John Pitcher did share that he did not believe that the public was in danger, but that Oregon State police were conducting the scene and he was not at liberty to divulge any information until it was cleared by OSP troopers on the scene. By about 3:40 this afternoon the area was cleared out with the exception of two vehicles, one osp and one Lane County sheriff deputy. Coast radio is awaiting official word on the operation and we expect to know more later this evening or tomorrow morning.
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
An earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude hit off the Oregon coast early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
kpic
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
kqennewsradio.com
SCHOOL BUS HIT AFTER DRIVER SUNS TRAFFIC LIGHT
A school bus was hit by a sedan in Roseburg Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:45 p.m. the bus driver was heading westbound on West Harvard Avenue beginning to turn onto West Keady Court. The motorist failed to yield for a red light and his vehicle collided with the driver’s side front of the bus.
KDRV
Police: Cave Junction man arrested after firing gun during argument in Grants Pass
Grants Pass, Ore. - A Cave Junction man has been arrested after police say he fired a round from his gun during a dispute in Grants Pass. On Tuesday, the Grants Pass Police Department received a report of a male with a gun in the 1900 block of SE Portola Drive in Grants Pass. The male was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold.
KDRV
Local law enforcement blames Measure 110 for the rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioid overdoses in Oregon
JOSEPHINE COUNTY -- With the increase in synthetic opioids circulating around our state, local law enforcement is fed up with statewide measures that decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs. Sheriff Dave Daniel with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Measure 110 has affected our community – since it passed...
kqennewsradio.com
OCCUPANTS OF VEHICLE TAKEN TO LOWER UMPQUA HOSPITAL AFTER WRECK
The occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said shortly after 4:00 p.m. the accident occurred on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg. A pickup attempting to turn left onto the highway from Weatherly Creek Road failed to yield the right of way to a sportscar traveling west. The car crashed into the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The pickup then collided with a guardrail causing damage to it.
