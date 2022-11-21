ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star taken to hospital following car accident days before parents’ sentencing

WSB Radio
 3 days ago
Grayson Chrisley, the 16-year-old son of reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was taken to the hospital Saturday after being involved in a car accident, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

MNPD said Chrisley was driving on Interstate 65 northbound when he hit a car that was stopped in the traffic lane. The driver told police while he was stopped, he felt the impact of Chrisley hitting him from behind.

According to the crash report from MNPD, there was heavy traffic at the time of the crash, resulting in many cars being stopped in the middle of the road.

Officials said when asked about what happened, Chrisley claimed he could not remember anything from the accident. However, officers at the scene said this was due to a possible head injury he sustained from the crash.

Chrisley was transported to the hospital after the accident, whereas the other driver refused to be transported although they had sustained injuries from the crash, police said. Chrisley’s current condition is unknown.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Authorities have not released the identity of the driver hit by Chrisley.

The crash comes just two days before his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were set to be sentenced on federal tax fraud charges at an Atlanta courthouse on Monday morning.

WSB Radio

