Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
Announcer Chuck Barrett on Mizzou: “I Just Don’t Like Them… I Don’t Care for Their Program.”
Nowadays, Chuck Barrett is best known as the “voice of the Razorbacks.” He started doing play-by-play with Razorback baseball, but crossed over into football and basketball as well in the last 15 years. The Clarksville native also does post-game interviews with coaches, as did in Maui when he served as a listening ear for Eric Musselman’s fuming about the referees’ calls in Tuesday’s Creighton loss.
Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
uatrav.com
Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night
Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”
A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
bestofarkansassports.com
Now’s as Good a Time as Ever for Sam Pittman to End Yet Another Ridiculous Streak
Every so often this season, Arkansas has flashed the ability fans expected to see back when KJ Jefferson was saying the Razorbacks wanted to win 10 games this season, and they were up to that standard when they jumped out to a 42-6 lead over then-14th ranked Ole Miss. It...
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win ... It Will Help Come March
Yes, it was ugly, but Razorbacks just won two out of three at Maui Invitational.
Aztecs the Top 20 Team Hogs Need Right Now
Arkansas Razorbacks look to bounce back from emotional loss to Creighton in Hawaii
KTLO
Melbourne athlete commits to play baseball at Arkansas
The University of Arkansas baseball program has received an early commitment from an area athlete. Grant Wren, slated to graduate from Melbourne High School in 2025, has committed to continuing his playing career as a Razorback. According to recruiting reporter Richard Davenport, the 6’4″, 180-pound Wren has seen his fastball...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Musselman heated after loss in Maui
After coming up short 90-87 to a veteran No. 10 Creighton Bluejays squad in an NCAA Tournament-caliber game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, the No 9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 tonight. on ESPN2. The Aztecs fell 87-70 to No. 14 Arizona...
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KTBS
AMBER Alert issued for Arkansas teen
BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert. Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
Rogers to spend $10 million on park renovation
The Rogers City Council votes to spend $10 million from the general fund reserves to renovate Northwest Park.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old Arkansas girl
ARKANSAS — UPDATE: An Amber Alert for Madison Baker has been canceled, according to Arkansas State Police. No further details were released. An Arkansas Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Baker was last seen Nov. 21 just before 5:30 p.m. She is missing from...
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
Police: Fatal crash in McDonald County claims one life
One man is dead following a November 20th crash near Route E just 7 miles northeast of Bella Vista, Arkansas in McDonald County.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
