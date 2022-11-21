ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Announcer Chuck Barrett on Mizzou: “I Just Don’t Like Them… I Don’t Care for Their Program.”

Nowadays, Chuck Barrett is best known as the “voice of the Razorbacks.” He started doing play-by-play with Razorback baseball, but crossed over into football and basketball as well in the last 15 years. The Clarksville native also does post-game interviews with coaches, as did in Maui when he served as a listening ear for Eric Musselman’s fuming about the referees’ calls in Tuesday’s Creighton loss.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
uatrav.com

Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night

Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Comeback

Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”

A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLO

Melbourne athlete commits to play baseball at Arkansas

The University of Arkansas baseball program has received an early commitment from an area athlete. Grant Wren, slated to graduate from Melbourne High School in 2025, has committed to continuing his playing career as a Razorback. According to recruiting reporter Richard Davenport, the 6’4″, 180-pound Wren has seen his fastball...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Musselman heated after loss in Maui

After coming up short 90-87 to a veteran No. 10 Creighton Bluejays squad in an NCAA Tournament-caliber game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, the No 9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 tonight. on ESPN2. The Aztecs fell 87-70 to No. 14 Arizona...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
High School Football PRO

Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BENTONVILLE, AR
KTBS

AMBER Alert issued for Arkansas teen

BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert. Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
BARLING, AR
5NEWS

What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
VAN BUREN, AR

