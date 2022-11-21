World Cup games between two of the other squads in your team’s group can be entertaining, nerve-wracking and potentially confusing. It might be like that for United States fans who get up early to watch Wales vs. Iran on Friday (5 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App), nine hours before the USA clashes with England (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) to complete the second round of games in Group B.

1 DAY AGO