Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Why the USA can find vindication in World Cup's two big upsets
DOHA, Qatar — At Tokyo's iconic Shibuya Crossing, Japan fans were so exhilarated after their team's huge upset of Germany, they sprinted into the road … on one of busiest streets in the world. At a giant watch party in the Tokyo Dome — speaking of upsets, that's...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Group A features a matchup between the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday. The Netherlands won their opening match with a 2-0 victory over Senegal. Ecuador also won, dominating hosts Qatar for a 2-0 victory. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10...
FOX Sports
Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will Gregg Berhalter start vs. England?
McIntyre: 4-3-3 Goalkeeper: Matt Turner. Defenders: DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson. Forwards: Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic. After all the hand wringing about Reyna, the 20-year-old slides in for the banged-up Weston McKennie. Yedlin, who faced many of these England players in the Premier League, spells Sergiño Dest, who is also nursing a muscle issue. And U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter shows confidence in Zimmerman, who was rock solid against Wales before conceding the game-tying penalty.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Qatar-Senegal
Qatar and Senegal will face each other in the second match in Group A. Qatar lost its opening match 0-2 to Ecuador. Despite 2022 being Qatar’s first World Cup appearance, manager Félix Sánchez has a wealth of experience with the nation’s footballers. The Spanish native was a youth coach for Barcelona for 10 years before moving to Qatar in 2006. Since moving there, he coached the under-19 and under-23 teams before being named the senior side manager in 2017.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Croatia
Group F features a matchup between Morocco and Croatia. Per FOX Sports Research, Morocco is 2-9-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's sixth tournament appearance and also its second straight one. Morocco's odds to win the World Cup are +20000 at FOX Bet, the 26th-best out...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Japan's thrilling upset of Germany
Japan came back from an early deficit to upset Germany 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday, yet another stunning result in the 2022 World Cup. Former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan gave their three takeaways from the thrilling match on "World Cup Now."
FOX Sports
Who should USA fans root for in Iran vs. Wales?
World Cup games between two of the other squads in your team’s group can be entertaining, nerve-wracking and potentially confusing. It might be like that for United States fans who get up early to watch Wales vs. Iran on Friday (5 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App), nine hours before the USA clashes with England (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) to complete the second round of games in Group B.
FOX Sports
Wales vs. Iran Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Wales and Iran faced off in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Iran’s Ali Gholizadeh appeared to score the first goal of the match in the 15th minute but it was overturned by an offside call. Iran threatened early in the second half after two shots on goal hit the post. In the late stage of the game, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey of Wales received a red card after colliding with a player. Iran was able to capitalize late after goals by Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian in stoppage time.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland wins 1-0 vs. Cameroon
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Switzerland taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day. In a relatively uneventful match, Breel Embolo scored the match's lone goal in the opening minutes of the second half against the country he was born in, providing an emotional moment for the 25-year-old.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Mexico's heroic draw vs. Poland
Memo Ochoa lived up to his legend in Mexico's matchup with Robert Lewandowski and Poland at Stadium 974 on Tuesday. FOX Sports soccer analysts and former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan gave their takeaways from the game and discussed what the result means for the rest of the group on "World Cup Now."
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo returns focus to field in historic game vs. Ghana
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survived one of the most entertaining games of the World Cup so far — just barely — but not before the superstar forward had some serious shade thrown his way. Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the second half against Ghana...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Richarlison, Brazil top Serbia, 2-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
FOX Sports
How Spain pulled off a historic win over Costa Rica: World Cup Now
Spain set a new team record for goals in a World Cup game in its 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday. FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan discussed how they did it on "World Cup Now." 1. Barton: Spain doesn't...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head
Going into Tuesday's slate of games, most people had Argentina and Poland penciled into the round of 16 because of their superstar forwards, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. By the end of the day, Argentina and Poland had just a point between them. Here's everything that happened in the 2022...
FOX Sports
Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times
DOHA, Qatar – Christian Pulisic might be American soccer's Golden Boy, the first U.S. national team player to play in and win a Champions League final, the face of the 2002 World Cup team heading into Friday's colossal Group B meeting with England (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
FOX Sports
USA vs. England could change world's perception of American soccer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — This United States men's national team has been on a mission to shift the way the world perceives American soccer. And what better way to change minds than to beat England, a favorite to win it all, in the World Cup?. The USMNT has a...
FOX Sports
Brazil concerned as Neymar exits with sprained ankle
LUSAIL, Qatar — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. "We put ice on it while he...
FOX Sports
Amid politics, Germany's World Cup begins against Japan
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s opening World Cup game against Japan will set the tone for the rest of the tournament — both for the team and the fans who may or may not be watching at home. Germany’s buildup to Wednesday’s game has been fraught by fan...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from France's decisive win over Australia
The defending World Cup champions looked the part in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. France controlled the action throughout its 4-1 win over Australia to pick up three points and lead Group D through the first set of matches. "World Cup Today" analysts Jimmy Conrad,...
Comments / 0