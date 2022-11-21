ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Clint Bowyer Gives the Blunt Truth About Cheating in NASCAR

Over the years, Clint Bowyer has been known to drop the occasional truth bomb when it comes to the inner workings of NASCAR teams. The 43-year-old Kansas native has been around the sport for nearly 20 years, and he's pretty much seen it all. Especially in recent years, Bowyer clearly sees no point in trying to mask the shadier aspects of NASCAR. After all, it is a sport that's rooted in bootlegging.
KANSAS STATE
RideApart

Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles

When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
Racing News

NASCAR drivers invade 2022 Snowball Derby entry list

The entry list continues to grow for the famed super late model event at 5 Flags Speedway. Five Flags Speedway a half-mile asphalt oval in Pensacola, Florida. Every year, the track hosts arguably the biggest asphalt late model event of the season, the Snowball Derby. View the 2022 Snowball Derby...
PENSACOLA, FL
Top Speed

This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have

Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Sportscasting

2022 Cup Series Season in Review: Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing produced a respectable first season in the Cup Series and will face increased expectations in 2023. The post 2022 Cup Series Season in Review: Kaulig Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Motorious

Someone Already Crashed A C8 Z06 Corvette

Back on October 23 Instagram account zr1_m7 shared one of the sadder images we’ve seen lately: a busted-up C8 Corvette Z06 sitting sideways at an intersection. Taken in Bloomfield, Michigan, the photo is the aftermath of an accident and has people quite upset. Considering production for the new Z06 will be quite limited and lots of enthusiasts and collectors can’t wait to get their hands on one, that’s understandable.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Motorious

Two-Owner Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic

Check out this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has been restored to like-new condition. The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 with 4-speed manual, available at the Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Q 105.7

Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!

I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
racer.com

Peterson joins Front Row as McDowell's crew chief

Front Row Motorsports has hired Travis Peterson to be Michael McDowell’s crew chief next season while a decision is still to be made on who will lead the No. 38 team. Peterson joins the organization and McDowell’s No. 34 team after serving as a race engineer at RFK Racing for the last five seasons. Prior to that, Peterson spent time in the same role at Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports.
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
Motorious

Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard

Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy