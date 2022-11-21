ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Yardbarker

LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral

LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi

Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
TMZ.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games For Smashing Fan's Phone

Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with his next team will be pushed back a bit -- the soccer superstar was just hit with a two-game suspension for smashing a fan's phone after a game in April. The Football Association announced the news on Wednesday ... saying the org. did a thorough investigation...
TheDailyBeast

Qatar World Cup Officials Censor Live TV Interview With Fan in Wheelchair

An Argentinian reporter’s live interview with a wheelchair user at the soccer World Cup in Qatar was cut short when officials appeared and demanded the crew stop filming. Journalist Joaquin Alvarez was speaking to the soccer fan for the popular Nosotros a la Mañana TV show when three officials crashed the conversation, ordering Alvarez to produce his media credentials and making the cameraman point his lens away from the fan. “This is what the Qatar government is like,” Alvarez’s colleagues said in the studio in Buenos Aires. The reporter later resumed filming in the back of a car, explaining he’d been told to leave the area where he had been working earlier because it is “private.” “I was frightened and thought they were going to take me prisoner,” he added. “This is an example of severe censorship and we have to say so,” his colleague Nicolas Magaldi remarked.URGENTE: El Pollo Álvarez censurado en medio de la transmisión en vivo en Qatar. @polloalvarezok pic.twitter.com/9tIQcKe6yE— Nosotros a la mañana (@NosotrosElTrece) November 24, 2022 Read it at Daily Mail
CNBC

Manchester United's American owners consider selling club

Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
The Associated Press

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss in World Cup debut

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.
NBC Sports

FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener

Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match. FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants. The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador’s...
BBC

'﻿I felt like going home and crying'

D﻿id you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. '﻿The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
The Guardian

Fifa and Qatar in urgent talks after Wales rainbow hats confiscated

Incidents involving Football Association of Wales staff and Wales supporters having rainbow-coloured bucket hats confiscated before the Group B opener against the USA are being urgently investigated by authorities. Fifa and the Qataris were in talks on the matter on Tuesday, where Fifa reminded their hosts of their assurances before...

