LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored 30 points as East Clinton outscored Whiteoak 67-45 Wednesday night in a non-league game at ECHS. Though it was a 18-point spread in the end, it was far from easy. East Clinton raced out to a 17-9 lead with Evanshine (6) and Jayden...

SABINA, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO