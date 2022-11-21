Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul, Sen. Gillibrand help pack Thanksgiving meals in Latham
Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham, November 22, 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand were at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Tuesday afternoon to help pack holiday meals. Hochul and Gillibrand met with...
Hochul signs bills to educate hate crime convicts and ‘de-radicalize’ people
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul decried the rise in violent domestic terrorism in New York and the nation today, and signed two bills into law that she says will takes steps toward trying to prevent it. Hochul listed some recent disturbing events, including two armed men in New York’s Penn...
Vermont’s Congressperson-elect seeking employees
Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is seeking employees for her Congressional offices. The Democrat says she is taking applications for positions in her Vermont and Washington offices. In her notice, Balint states: “We are building a team of committed public servants who are excited to serve Vermonters with kindness, professionalism and the dedication they deserve.”
Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s weekly briefing focuses on initiative helping municipalities become more inclusive
Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s weekly briefing today focused on a new initiative aimed at helping municipalities become more inclusive and equitable. Scott, a Republican elected to a fourth term this month, announced that IDEAL Vermont, or Inclusion, Equity, Action and Leadership, launched in October with 14 towns signing onto the project. While he wants to see more towns join, Scott says it’s an impressive start.
Vermont revenues above expectations
The Vermont Agency of Administration’s monthly revenue report for October shows receipts above expectations. The agency reports that Vermont’s General, Transportation and Education funds were a combined $253.9 million or 2 percent above expectations. For the fiscal year, which began July 1st, combined revenues are 6.7 percent above targets.
