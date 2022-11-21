ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13S93M_0jIpo2xQ00

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts play on Monday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule.

What do the odds say about the game?

The Colts are a 3-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Colts are -140 on the moneyline in the game.

The Steelers are +120.

The over/under for the game is set at 39 points.

NFL Week 12 odds: Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

The Steelers are coming off a 37-30 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16.

NFL Week 12 picks: Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

NFL power rankings Week 12:Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans make statements with big wins

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 12 game is scheduled to kick off at 6:15 p.m. MST Monday and can be seen on ESPN.

How to watch:NFL Week 12 schedule, television information

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL playoff picture Week 12:NFC, AFC postseason races tighten

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Tribune-Review

Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'

Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy