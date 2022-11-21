Read full article on original website
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson wishes Arkansans a Happy Thanksgiving
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a video of him and his wife wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving on Thursday. Gov. Hutchinson listed what he is thankful for as well as thanked the Arkansans who work to make the state a better place. First Lady, Susan Hutchinson...
Arkansas man's motion to dismiss all charges or transfer venue gets denied
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Gravette Arkansas man who is known for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been denied on his motion to dismiss all charges or to be able to transfer venues on Wednesday. Richard Barnett had made his way into Nancy Pelosi's office,...
Arkansas travel tools and tips for Thanksgiving Holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thousands of travelers are expected to head out and visit friends and family for the Thanksgiving Holiday season. According to AAA nearly 55 million drivers are anticpated to travel 50 miles or more. Dave Parker with Arkansas Department of Transportation, said it's all about making...
'Violent attack': Police continue search for suspect in stabbing deaths of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Behavioral Analysis Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for the suspect accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho over a week ago. The victims were discovered dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho last Sunday...
Applications now open for free workshop series geared towards central Arkansas creatives
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Applications are now open for an eight week, professional development workshop series for central Arkansas creatives. Sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council, Artist INC LIVE, will give 25 creatives the opportunity meet with "local, professional creatives who deep dive into the needs, challenges and successes of Arkansas creatives."
Arkansas' newest lottery game yet to see jackpot win; more than $700k at stake
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two months into the launch of Arkansas' newest lottery game, the jackpot has grown from $250,000 to $741,000 without a winner to claim the top prize, the state's lottery office said Tuesday. LOTTO, a game exclusive to Arkansas, was launched in September and consists of...
Arkansas Black Hall of Fame shares their mission and details for induction ceremony
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For more information about the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, click here. KATV will air the Black Hall of Fame Ceremony and Show on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, at 7:00pm on KATV.com.
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
