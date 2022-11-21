ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army Corps opens door for releases, but no Lake O water has gone to the Caloosahatchee so far

By Chad Gillis, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers may release Lake Okeechobee water to the West Coast soon, but not until flows slow from the basin surrounding the Caloosahatchee River and its estuary.

Army Corps officials said Friday they plan to keep flows around 1,200 cubic feet per second as measured at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam in Alva.

That rate falls within state thresholds set to ensure the health of the Caloosahatchee and its estuary.

Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani said he's glad the Army Corps is waiting to make releases.

"Twelve hundred (cubic feet per second) is not a problem with flow, but the case others are making, and I kind of agree, is that the basin runoff and the lake water are relatively poor in terms of water quality and could feed the red tide," Cassani said.

Many local advocacy groups are worried about a persistent red tide that has grown more intense in recent weeks and moved into Lee and Collier waters.

Cell counts of 1 million cells per liter and higher have been reported by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the state agency tasked with monitoring harmful algal blooms.

Fish kills have been reported on several local beaches.

Since 2008, the Army Corps has worked to keep lake levels between 12.5 and 15.5 feet to protect the integrity of the Herbert Hoover Dike and to prevent flooding in towns and farms south of the Okeechobee.

Levels were relatively low in mid-September; but Hurricanes Ian and Nicole erased the deficit, and now lake levels are above normal levels at 16.3 feet.

The Army Corps will work between now and next summer to get levels below 12.5 feet, which helps the lake ecologically and creates space for rainfall that the area will receive starting in June (the next rainy season).

"Lake Okeechobee has risen 3 feet in the past seven weeks due to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole,” said Col. James Booth, who heads up Florida operations for the Army Corps. “We had paused our releases for Hurricane Nicole and have not made releases since the storm. Based on conditions in the lake, we must begin releases to help manage lake levels."

So the releases won't happen until rains and basin flows slow.

"If it rains, less comes from the lake," Cassani said. "If it doesn't rain, more comes from the lake. I think the Corps is using their operational flexibility to fine tune their operation of the lake."

Lake Okeechobee some years experiences blue-green algae blooms, like it did during the summer of 2018.

That year a bloom formed on the lake in early summer, lake releases started, and by the Fourth of July parts of Cape Coral and Fort Myers were literally blanketed in carpet-like mats of the toxic algae.

A massive red tide bloom also devastated the region that same year, and Cassani and others worry the nutrients will continue to feed the bloom along the beaches and in bays.

"Almost all the interest groups at this end of the system are at a heightened anxiety level about red tide in the wake of Ian," Cassani said. "They're hyper-sensitive to that, and I understand."

There are concerns that Hurricanes Ian and Nicole stirred up what's known as legacy nutrients in the historic Everglades system. Those pollutants were dumped into the lake by farms for decades, and scientists say it would take 150 years or more for the system to naturally flush itself of those nutrients.

Hurricane Irma (2017) caused a similar situation, and Lee County spent much of 2018 under a state of emergency for red tide and blue-green algae.

Research shows that nutrients flowing off the Southwest Florida landscape feed red tide in the bays and along the beaches, so blooms that were once natural are now more frequent, more intense and longer in duration, according to University of Miami scientists.

But Cassani pointed out that water flowing off the local landscape is as polluted or even more so than water from Lake Okeechobee.

"Frequently basin runoff is as high or higher in nutrients than water from the lake," Cassani said. "It's almost all agriculture and it's really bad."

Booth said the Army Corps is working to prevent damaging releases to the Caloosahatchee.

"We have worked together with our partners and stakeholders to understand how lake releases could affect conditions in the Caloosahatchee River estuary at this time," Booth said. "We are making our decision looking ahead toward next wet season and are developing a seasonal strategy where we aim to manage lake levels by making beneficial releases to the extent possible."

Connect with this reporter: @ChadEugene on Twitter.

