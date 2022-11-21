ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Larsa Pippen mercilessly trolled at Chargers game over romance with Michael Jordan’s son

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrIO8_0jIpnrPf00

Larsa Pippen was subjected to an expletive-filled rant during Sunday’s Chargers game in Los Angeles, where the “Real Housewives of Miami” star was trolled over her romance with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus.

In a video posted on Instagram, a spectator appears to make their way to the area of SoFi Stadium where Pippen, 48, and Marcus, 31, were seated before calling out the rumored duo.

“You with the boy, Mike’s son?” the individual in question can be heard shouting. “You’re a cold motherf–ker, ain’t you. You’re as cold as a motherf–ker, homie.”

Warning: Video contains explicit language

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by K Rich (@ruthlesssrich)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rliD_0jIpnrPf00
Larsa Pippen was heckled over her apparent romance with Marcus Jordan during the Chargers-Chiefs game on Nov. 20, 2022.
Instagram/RuthlessRich
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPUh8_0jIpnrPf00
Larsa Pippen turned her attention back to the field at SoFi Stadium amid the fiery rant from a spectator.
Instagram/RuthlessRich

Though Pippen did glance back during the heckling, she immediately turned her attention back to the field, where the Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27.

Pippen and Marcus were first linked in September following a dinner outing in Miami.

Earlier this month, Pippen and Marcus were seen partying at Miami hot spot E11even, with a source telling Page Six at the time , “While they weren’t making a spectacle of being together, you could definitely tell the two were hanging out.”

A source told Page Six on Nov. 17 that the two are seeing each other, but not exclusively.

Pippen was previously married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, who was Jordan’s former Bulls teammate. The pair wed in 1997 and finalized their divorce last December .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzaer_0jIpnrPf00
Scottie Pippen with then-wife Larsa Pippen in October 2017.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPXFE_0jIpnrPf00
Larsa Pippen in October 2022.
Getty Images

Pippen and Scottie, 57, share four children together: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.

Prior to her rumored romance with Marcus, Pippen was briefly involved with Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley, whom she was photographed with in late 2020. Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, was said to be “blindsided,” and filed for divorce .

Yao later accepted Beasley’s apology and the two recently welcomed their second child .

Pippen claimed she met Beasley after he and Yao separated.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, files a restraining order

Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is asking a Los Angeles judge to issue a restraining order against a man she describes as a gun-enthusiast stalker who has been trying to contact her for two years and allegedly showed up at USC looking for her.According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents filed Monday, Bryant contends that a 32-year-old man has delusions of being in an "romantic relationship" with her.She claims he has sent her messages through social media, including one with a picture of her late father with a message suggesting the pair can have a "Kobe-like child" together.The documents also allege that he is a gun enthusiast with multiple misdemeanor arrests on his record, and that he has posted on social media his efforts to purchase semi-automatic weapons and an illegal "Glock Switch" device. Bryant also contends that the man has gone to the USC campus in an attempt to find her.Bryant's court papers ask for a restraining order requiring the man to remain at least 200 yards away from her, along with her home, job, school, car and sorority.According to court records, a hearing on the matter is set for Dec. 13. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy