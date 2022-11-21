Larsa Pippen mercilessly trolled at Chargers game over romance with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen was subjected to an expletive-filled rant during Sunday’s Chargers game in Los Angeles, where the “Real Housewives of Miami” star was trolled over her romance with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus.

In a video posted on Instagram, a spectator appears to make their way to the area of SoFi Stadium where Pippen, 48, and Marcus, 31, were seated before calling out the rumored duo.

“You with the boy, Mike’s son?” the individual in question can be heard shouting. “You’re a cold motherf–ker, ain’t you. You’re as cold as a motherf–ker, homie.”

Warning: Video contains explicit language

Larsa Pippen was heckled over her apparent romance with Marcus Jordan during the Chargers-Chiefs game on Nov. 20, 2022. Instagram/RuthlessRich

Larsa Pippen turned her attention back to the field at SoFi Stadium amid the fiery rant from a spectator. Instagram/RuthlessRich

Though Pippen did glance back during the heckling, she immediately turned her attention back to the field, where the Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27.

Pippen and Marcus were first linked in September following a dinner outing in Miami.

Earlier this month, Pippen and Marcus were seen partying at Miami hot spot E11even, with a source telling Page Six at the time , “While they weren’t making a spectacle of being together, you could definitely tell the two were hanging out.”

A source told Page Six on Nov. 17 that the two are seeing each other, but not exclusively.

Pippen was previously married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, who was Jordan’s former Bulls teammate. The pair wed in 1997 and finalized their divorce last December .

Scottie Pippen with then-wife Larsa Pippen in October 2017. Getty Images

Larsa Pippen in October 2022. Getty Images

Pippen and Scottie, 57, share four children together: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.

Prior to her rumored romance with Marcus, Pippen was briefly involved with Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley, whom she was photographed with in late 2020. Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, was said to be “blindsided,” and filed for divorce .

Yao later accepted Beasley’s apology and the two recently welcomed their second child .

Pippen claimed she met Beasley after he and Yao separated.